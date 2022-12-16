SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Beavers Hockey
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Tommies snatch late win over Bemidji State

With the loss, Bemidji State drops below St. Thomas for last place in the WCHA standings.

BSU_Hockey web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 16, 2022 04:11 PM
MENDOTA HEIGHTS -- Neither an early lead nor a third-period tie held for the Bemidji State women’s hockey team on Friday.

The Beavers struck first against St. Thomas, but the Tommies rallied with three unanswered goals to snatch a 3-1 win over BSU in Mendota Heights.

Bemidji State (4-16-1, 1-14 WHCA) assumed a 1-0 advantage at the 12:07 mark of the first period, when Makenna Deering connected with a pass from Raeley Carney and buried the shot.

That score nearly held into the second intermission, but UST’s Isabel Lippai produced the equalizer on a power play at the 18:48 mark of the middle frame to level the score at 1-1.

And in the third period, St. Thomas (4-14-1, 1-13-1 WCHA) jumped in front at 8:05 when Haley Maxwell scored, and then Abby Promersberger added an insurance tally for good measure with an empty-netter at 18:47.

With the loss, Bemidji State drops below St. Thomas for last place in the WCHA standings.

Hannah Hogenson was 27-for-29 in save attempts for the Beavers, while Alexa Dobchuk went 24-for-25 between the pipes for the Tommies.

BSU will attempt to even the series when the teams return to the ice at 2:01 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, in St. Paul.

St. Thomas 3, Bemidji State 1

BSU 1 0 0 -- 1

UST 0 1 2 -- 3

First period -- 1, BSU GOAL, Deering (Carney), 12:07.

Second period -- 2, UST GOAL, Lippai (Promersberger, Larson), 18:48, PP.

Third period -- 3, UST GOAL, Maxwell (unassisted), 8:05; 4, UST GOAL, Promersberger (unassisted), 18:47, EN.

Saves -- Hogenson (BSU) 27; Dobchuk (UST) 24.

