Beavers Hockey
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Tommies finish sweep with 5-2 win over Bemidji State

Bemidji State will now have a month off before returning to the ice Jan. 13-14 at Minnesota Duluth.

Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 17, 2022 07:57 PM
MENDOTA HEIGHTS -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team suffered the last blow of a series sweep against St. Thomas on Saturday, falling 5-2 in Mendota Heights.

The Tommies (5-14-1, 2-13-1 WCHA) scored twice in the opening six minutes, bagging a 2-0 lead off goals from Lauren Stenslie and Brieja Parent.

Claire Vekich got one back for the Beavers (4-17-1, 1-15 WCHA) with a power-play strike at the 14:11 mark of the first period, but BSU couldn’t string goals together.

St. Thomas scored again in the second period and in the opening minute of the third period to open up a 4-1 advantage.

With 10 minutes remaining, Shelby Breiland scored an unassisted goal to get Bemidji State back within 4-2, but Kate Haug answered less than three minutes later with another Tommies goal and the final nail in the coffin.

Hannah Hogenson was 18-for-23 on save attempts for BSU, while Maggie Malecha was 28-for-30 for UST.

St. Thomas 5, Bemidji State 2

BSU 1 0 1 -- 2

UST 2 1 2 -- 5

First period -- 1, UST GOAL, Stenslie (Haug), 2:20; 2, UST GOAL, Parent (Haug, Stenslie), 5:53; 3, BSU GOAL, Vekich (Hunt, Deering), 14:11, PP.

Second period -- 4, UST GOAL, Almich (Solheim), 5:55.

Third period -- 5, UST GOAL, Bianchi (Monrean), 0:53; 6, BSU GOAL, Breiland (unassisted), 10:38; 7, UST GOAL, Haug (unassisted), 13:13.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
