WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Tommies finish sweep with 5-2 win over Bemidji State

MENDOTA HEIGHTS -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team suffered the last blow of a series sweep against St. Thomas on Saturday, falling 5-2 in Mendota Heights.

The Tommies (5-14-1, 2-13-1 WCHA) scored twice in the opening six minutes, bagging a 2-0 lead off goals from Lauren Stenslie and Brieja Parent.

Claire Vekich got one back for the Beavers (4-17-1, 1-15 WCHA) with a power-play strike at the 14:11 mark of the first period, but BSU couldn’t string goals together.

St. Thomas scored again in the second period and in the opening minute of the third period to open up a 4-1 advantage.

With 10 minutes remaining, Shelby Breiland scored an unassisted goal to get Bemidji State back within 4-2, but Kate Haug answered less than three minutes later with another Tommies goal and the final nail in the coffin.

Hannah Hogenson was 18-for-23 on save attempts for BSU, while Maggie Malecha was 28-for-30 for UST.

Bemidji State will now have a month off before returning to the ice Jan. 13-14 at Minnesota Duluth.

St. Thomas 5, Bemidji State 2

BSU 1 0 1 -- 2

UST 2 1 2 -- 5

First period -- 1, UST GOAL, Stenslie (Haug), 2:20; 2, UST GOAL, Parent (Haug, Stenslie), 5:53; 3, BSU GOAL, Vekich (Hunt, Deering), 14:11, PP.

Second period -- 4, UST GOAL, Almich (Solheim), 5:55.

Third period -- 5, UST GOAL, Bianchi (Monrean), 0:53; 6, BSU GOAL, Breiland (unassisted), 10:38; 7, UST GOAL, Haug (unassisted), 13:13.