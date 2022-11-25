SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Beavers Hockey
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Rude awakening greets Beavers in Nutmeg Classic

Facing No. 4 Quinnipiac at the Nutmeg Classic in Hamden, Conn., the Beavers fell down just 17 seconds into the game on Maya Labad’s goal. The Bobcats steadily built the lead from there, scoring twice in the second and third periods.

Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
November 25, 2022 04:15 PM
HAMDEN, Conn. – The Bemidji State women’s hockey team didn’t have long to settle in on Friday.

Facing No. 4 Quinnipiac at the Nutmeg Classic in Hamden, Conn., the Beavers fell down just 17 seconds into the game on Maya Labad’s goal. The Bobcats steadily built the lead from there, scoring twice in the second and third periods to win 5-0.

Labad found the back of the net again at 1:44 in the second, then Sadie Peart scored Quinnipiac’s third goal at 9:49 in the session. Jess Schryver lit the lamp at 1:45 in the third, and Maddy Samoskevich slotted in the fifth at 12:06.

Hannah Hogenson finished with 34 saves for BSU (3-13-1, 1-11 WCHA), while the Bobcats’ Catie Boudiette stopped 18 shots for the Bobcats (13-1, 7-1 ECAC).

The Beavers will finish out their run at the Nutmeg Classic against an opponent to be determined on Saturday, Nov. 26, back in Hamden.

Quinnipiac 5, Bemidji State 0

BSU 0 0 0 -- 0

QUI 1 2 2 -- 5

First period -- 1, QUI GOAL, Labad (Peart, Uens), 0:17.

Second period -- 2, QUI GOAL, Labad (unassisted), 1:44; 3, QUI GOAL, Peart (Samoskevich, Cooper), 9:49.

Third period -- 4, QUI GOAL, Boyd (Schryver), 1:45; 5, QUI GOAL, Samoskevich (Labad, Maloney), 12:06.

Saves -- Hogenson (BSU) 34; Boudiette (QUI) 18.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
