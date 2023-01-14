99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Beavers Hockey
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Reece Hunt gets late goal, but Beavers can’t stop UMD attack

Reece Hunt scored for Bemidji State off an assist from Khloe Lund at 3:05 in the third period, but Minnesota Duluth answered with two more goals to finish the game off.

BSU_Hockey web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 13, 2023 11:01 PM
DULUTH – The Bemidji State women’s hockey team had a rude welcome back to action.

After nearly a month away from competition, the Beavers returned to face No. 6 Minnesota Duluth in Duluth, and it didn’t go well. UMD scored thrice in the first two periods and twice in the third to cruise to an 8-2 win.

The Bulldogs (16-6-1, 10-6-1 WCHA) put up three goals in the first period and another three in the second for a 6-0 lead. Reece Hunt scored for BSU (4-18-1, 1-16-0 WCHA) off an assist from Khloe Lund at 3:05 in the third period, but Minnesota Duluth answered with two more to finish the game off.

Hannah Hogenson stopped 29 shots in net for Bemidji State, while UMD’s Hailey MacLeod saved 11.

BSU returns to the ice against the Bulldogs at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, back in Duluth.

Minnesota Duluth 8, Bemidji State 1

BSU 0 0 1 -- 1

UMD 3 3 2 -- 8

First period -- 1, UMD GOAL, Van Wieren (McMahon, Jobst-Smith), 0:57; 2, UMD GOAL, Anderson (McMahon, Rogge), 12:02; 3, UMD GOAL, Flaherty (Van Wieren, McMahon), 17:04.

Second period -- 4, UMD GOAL, Hughes (Linser), 8:23; 5, UMD GOAL, Anderson (Hughes), 13:55; 6, UMD GOAL, Lawry (Jobst-Smith, Baskin), 18:42.

Third period -- 7, BSU GOAL, Hunt (Lund), 3:05; 8, UMD GOAL, Linser (Stewart, Jobst-Smith), 12:29; 9, UMD GOAL, Jobst-Smith (Hughes, Linser), 19:12.

Saves -- Hogenson (BSU) 29; MacLeod (UMD) 11.

