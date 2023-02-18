99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Beavers Hockey

WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Major penalty powers UMD to 5-goal 2nd, big win over Beavers

When you give the No. 8 Bulldogs a five-minute power play to work with, it can cause problems.

022223.S.BP.BSUWHKY Defense.jpg
The Beavers fight to defend the puck in front of their net during the second period against Minnesota Duluth on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 17, 2023 06:57 PM

BEMIDJI -- No. 8 Minnesota Duluth generally doesn’t need any help.

So when you give the Bulldogs a five-minute power play to work with, it can cause problems. That’s what happened for the Bemidji State women’s hockey team on Friday at the Sanford Center. Gabbie Smith’s major penalty for contact to the head gave UMD five minutes of 5-on-4 time, and the Bulldogs made it count with three man-advantage goals en route to a 6-0 win.

Minnesota Duluth (22-8-3, 16-8-3 WCHA) got on the board first in the first period with Naomi Rogge’s goal at 19:11. The Bulldogs added to it in the second with Mannon McMahon’s score at 1:14, then Anneke Linser’s at 7:25.

After Smith’s penalty put Bemidji State (5-27-1, 2-25-0 WCHA) in a bind with 5:45 remaining in the middle frame, UMD went to work and finished the game off. Ashton Bell scored at 14:56, Rogge got her second at 16:23 and Mary Kate O’Brien added a third power-play score at 19:11 to seal the final margin.

Hannah Hogenson stopped 29 shots on goal for the Beavers, while UMD’s Emma Soderberg stopped 12.

BSU concludes the regular season against Minnesota Duluth at 2:01 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, back at the Sanford Center.

Minnesota Duluth 6, Bemidji State 0

UMD 1 5 0 -- 6

BSU 0 0 0 -- 0

First period -- 1, UMD GOAL, Rogge (Flaherty, Bell), 19:11.

Second period -- 2, UMD GOAL, McMahon (Van Wieren, Jobst-Smith), 1:14; 3, UMD GOAL, Linser (Hughes, Baskin), 7:25; 4, UMD GOAL, Bell (Rogge, Hughes), 14:56, PP; 5, UMD GOAL, Rogge (Hughes, Flaherty), 16:23, PP; 6, UMD GOAL, O’Brien (McMahon), 19:11, PP.

Third period -- No scoring.

Saves -- Hogenson (BSU) 29; Soderberg (UMD) 12.

