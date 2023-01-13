WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Lydia Passolt competing for Team USA at World University Games

BEMIDJI – A former Bemidji State women’s hockey player has pulled down a prestigious assignment.

Former BSU forward Lydia Passolt has been selected to compete for Team USA at the FISU World University Games in Lake Placid, N.Y., beginning this weekend and continuing through Jan. 22. Passolt is one of 23 current players and 2022 graduates from NCAA Division I and III to compete for Team USA at the games.

Passolt, a 2022 graduate of Bemidji State, appeared in 118 games for the Beaver women's hockey team and totaled 42 points off 24 goals and 18 assists throughout her five-year career.

The tournament features six teams (Canada, Czechia, Great Britain, Japan, Slovakia and the United States) playing a round-robin tournament, with the top four teams advancing to the semifinals. All women's preliminary round games will be played at Maxcy Hall on the campus of SUNY Potsdam.

Team USA opened the World University Games with a 3-1 loss to Japan on Thursday and will next play Czechia on Friday at 7 p.m. CT. Passolt captained Team USA in its first game of the tournament. The games can be watched with a subscription to FISU.tv.