Sports Beavers Hockey

WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Larson, Anick add to list of Bemidji State players in portal

Bemidji State loses two sophomore defensemen to the transfer portal.

Bemidji State sophomore Taylor Larson (4) chases the puck during the first period against Minnesota on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 6:31 AM

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji State women’s hockey team has a few more roster holes to fill than it hoped following the 2022-23 season.

Sophomores Ella Anick and Taylor Larson joined Reece Hunt, Claire Vekich, Hannah Hogenson and Adriana Van De Leest in the transfer portal.

Anick played in 35 games for the Beavers last season. She scored two goals and tallied five assists. The Hermantown defenseman tallied two goals and eight assists in 63 career games.

Larson, a defenseman from Brainerd, played in 68 games in her first two collegiate seasons. She scored on Jan. 14, 2022, against Minnesota Duluth for her only point.

None of the six Bemidji State portal entrants have committed to new schools as of April 4, 2023. Bemidji State has not added any new players from the transfer portal either. Larson and Anick each have two years of eligibility remaining.

Bemidji State sophomore Ella Anick (27) controls the puck in the second period against Minnesota State on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

