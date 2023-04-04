WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Larson, Anick add to list of Bemidji State players in portal

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji State women’s hockey team has a few more roster holes to fill than it hoped following the 2022-23 season.

Sophomores Ella Anick and Taylor Larson joined Reece Hunt, Claire Vekich, Hannah Hogenson and Adriana Van De Leest in the transfer portal.

Anick played in 35 games for the Beavers last season. She scored two goals and tallied five assists. The Hermantown defenseman tallied two goals and eight assists in 63 career games.

Larson, a defenseman from Brainerd, played in 68 games in her first two collegiate seasons. She scored on Jan. 14, 2022, against Minnesota Duluth for her only point.

None of the six Bemidji State portal entrants have committed to new schools as of April 4, 2023. Bemidji State has not added any new players from the transfer portal either. Larson and Anick each have two years of eligibility remaining.

ADVERTISEMENT