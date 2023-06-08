WOMEN'S HOCKEY: Blaine's Shelby Sandberg perseveres through torn ACL, commits to Bemidji State

BLAINE — A major injury that requires surgery and months of physical therapy is the worst nightmare for almost any high school athlete. Especially experiencing an injury of that scale right before the start of an anticipated senior season, when many college coaches are looking for new talent.

It would've been easy for many hockey players in the shoes of Shelby Sandberg to give up and quit. But her hard work, determination and faith in the process helped push her towards a Division I commitment at the end of her senior year.

"We definitely think you tore your ACL," were the words that doctors told the Blaine standout forward in the fall of 2022. Just days later she got an MRI, found out it was a full tear that required surgery and learned that she would miss the entirety of her senior hockey season.

It was a huge blow to the skater who was coming off an incredible junior campaign where she led the Bengals with 36 points in 27 games and then made the Team USA Select 16/17's development camp roster later on in the summer. She was just starting to pick up steam in the collegiate recruiting process, too. The forward was playing her best hockey that year, especially after a disappointing sophomore season that was hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic which restricted many skaters to less than 20 regular season high school games and prevented many from developing their skills as usual.

"I was just rushing the net like normal (in a summer offseason game), and all of a sudden I just stumbled and fell and I just had a shooting pain down my knee," Sandberg told The Rink Live about how she injured her ACL late in the summer of 2022. "I fell on the ground, and after that I tried skating around and my knee just felt really unstable, so I just thought I'd take the weekend off and it was a knee sprain or something."

After taking a little time off, she still felt instability in her knee, so she went to urgent care before she was set to skate in a Labor Day tournament in Boston and they found that the injury was much larger than that.

"That meant my senior year was down the drain, and there was nothing I could do about it," Sandberg said.

It was the news that no athlete ever wants to hear, but Sandberg decided to do everything in her power to get back out on the ice. She tried to get surgery as soon as possible to repair the tear and credits her doctor and his team for helping her eventual recovery.

It wasn't easy though, having to watch her teammates and friends play out on the ice and announce their own college hockey commitments while Sandberg stood on the sidelines. She had been talking to multiple Division I programs, but talks dwindled with a good portion of them after she suffered her injury. The native of Ham Lake then focused her attention onto the recommended workouts that her physical therapist suggested and keeping her strength up since she couldn't skate for the first few months after it happened.

A torn ACL is a tough injury. It required the forward to do strength tests at four, seven and nine months after surgery. At her four-month check-up in January of 2023, she got cleared to skate again on the ice with no contact. She woke up at 5 a.m. and drove to St. Paul two days a week to re-acclimate to skating on the ice.

Sandberg put an emphasis on things like shooting pucks and stickhandling in the meantime so that she could still develop her skills and progress her game. The last month or so of the high school season, she finally rejoined Blaine for a handful of practices, but not any games.

For someone who had a goal and dream of playing Division I hockey, specifically in the WCHA, the recruiting process was made extra difficult due to her injury and for other reasons, too, like the transfer portal .

"I was still in contact with a few schools, but I wasn't getting any guarantees yet," she said. "For my class, it was pretty tough because Covid really affected college hockey and the transfer portal and giving all of those players a fifth year (of eligibility). It was just really tough to find a school that had spots and was willing to take someone who had no guarantee whether I was going to be good by the time I was healthy again since they hadn't been able to watch me play."

Bemidji State was one of the schools that wanted to take a chance on Sandberg and had patience with her throughout the process. The 17-year-old had been in contact with them since the very beginning of the recruiting window. She took an unofficial visit to Bemidji towards the end of her senior season. She got a tour of the facilities and the campus and thought the Beavers would be a great fit, but BSU didn't know if they had a spot to offer her yet since they still had some decisions to make with their current roster.

So, Sandberg patiently waited on a call from Bemidji, and that call finally came at the end of May. The offer came right after she was cleared to fully play hockey again in a week that brought a lot of joy and happiness to the Blaine skater and her family.

"After all I had been through, God had a plan for me and it all came together in the end," Sandberg said. "I finally get a chance now to prove myself and play hockey ... I know not everyone gets that chance and I'm just really thankful that I get to experience that."

The Beavers have a fairly large incoming class of freshman for the 2023-24 season, which includes Minnesotans Kate Johnson (Warroad), Talya Hendrickson (Warroad), Olivia Dronen (Moorhead), Riley Reeves (Gentry Academy) and Ana Davis (Minneapolis).

Now, in early June of 2023, Sandberg is fully cleared to skate with full contact. She has been going to OS practices lately to get some ice time and do drills.

"I play really aggressive and just in your face," she said. "I also think my IQ is pretty good, I'm a center/forward, so I just like to be all around the puck."

The Blaine skater currently plans on studying exercise science in Bemidji, possibly going into the field of physical therapy.