WOMEN'S HOCKEY: Bemidji State's Vekich joins Hunt in the transfer portal

BEMIDJI – Two of the Bemidji State women’s hockey team’s leading scorers are looking for new homes to finish their collegiate careers.

Sophomore Claire Vekitch entered the transfer portal on Friday. She joins senior Reece Hunt, who declared her intentions to move on from the Beavers on Jan. 17. The two BSU forwards were in the top three on the team in scoring, leaving more shoes to fill in 2023-24.

Vekich led Bemidji State with seven goals during the 2022-23 season, including the lone tally in the Beavers’ 2-1 loss against Ohio State – the eventual NCAA Championship runner-up – in Game 2 of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association quarterfinals.

Bemidji State sophomore Claire Vekich (15) shoots the puck during the first period against Lindenwood on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Vekich played in 64 career games for BSU. She recorded 14 goals and five assists in two seasons, including eight power-play goals and three game-winning goals. She has two years of eligibility remaining.

Hunt is looking to take advantage of the additional year granted by the NCAA after four seasons with Bemidji State. She’s coming off a campaign where she had a team-high 12 points. Her six goals were second-best among the Beavers. The four-year standout played in 126 career games. Hunt scored 20 goals and assisted on 39 more.

Vekich and Hunt have not committed to new programs as of Monday, March 27. The BSU women’s and men’s hockey teams have not yet added any transfer portal players.