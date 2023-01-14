99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Bemidji State shut out as Bulldogs finish off home sweep

Abbie Thompson finished with 29 saves in net for Bemidji State, but the Beavers couldn't counter with goals of their own.

BSU_Hockey web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 14, 2023 05:57 PM
DULUTH -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team continued to struggle on Saturday in Duluth.

Facing No. 6 Minnesota Duluth, the Beavers were blanked by the home team, dooming them to a 5-0 loss after the Bulldogs scored thrice in the first period.

UMD got on the board first at 5:59 in the first period, as Ashton Bell lit the lamp. Anneke Linser added back-to-back goals to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead at first intermission.

Minnesota Duluth (17-6-1, 11-6-1 WCHA) added a fourth on Naomi Rogge’s strike at 17:23 in the second, then capped the scoring with Clara Van Wieren’s power-play goal at 14:45 in the third.

Abbie Thompson finished with 29 saves in net for BSU (4-19-1, 1-17-0 WCHA), while UMD’s Emma Soderberg collected eight.

Bemidji State next returns home to face No. 3 Minnesota on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20-21, at the Sanford Center.

Minnesota Duluth 5, Bemidji State 0

BSU 0 0 0 -- 0

UMD 3 1 1 -- 5

First period -- 1, UMD GOAL, Bell (O’Brien), 5:59; 2, UMD GOAL, Linser (Bell, Flaherty), 8:08; 3, UMD GOAL, Linser (Hughes, Flaherty), 16:45.

Second period -- 4, UMD GOAL, Rogge (Burgen, Hanley), 17:23.

Third period -- 5, UMD GOAL, Van Wieren (Krause, Hanley), 14:45, PP.

Saves -- Thompson (BSU) 29; Soderberg (UMD) 8.

