WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Bemidji State shut out as Bulldogs finish off home sweep

DULUTH -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team continued to struggle on Saturday in Duluth.

Facing No. 6 Minnesota Duluth, the Beavers were blanked by the home team, dooming them to a 5-0 loss after the Bulldogs scored thrice in the first period.

UMD got on the board first at 5:59 in the first period, as Ashton Bell lit the lamp. Anneke Linser added back-to-back goals to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead at first intermission.

Minnesota Duluth (17-6-1, 11-6-1 WCHA) added a fourth on Naomi Rogge’s strike at 17:23 in the second, then capped the scoring with Clara Van Wieren’s power-play goal at 14:45 in the third.

Abbie Thompson finished with 29 saves in net for BSU (4-19-1, 1-17-0 WCHA), while UMD’s Emma Soderberg collected eight.

Bemidji State next returns home to face No. 3 Minnesota on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20-21, at the Sanford Center.

Minnesota Duluth 5, Bemidji State 0

BSU 0 0 0 -- 0

UMD 3 1 1 -- 5

First period -- 1, UMD GOAL, Bell (O’Brien), 5:59; 2, UMD GOAL, Linser (Bell, Flaherty), 8:08; 3, UMD GOAL, Linser (Hughes, Flaherty), 16:45.

Second period -- 4, UMD GOAL, Rogge (Burgen, Hanley), 17:23.

Third period -- 5, UMD GOAL, Van Wieren (Krause, Hanley), 14:45, PP.

Saves -- Thompson (BSU) 29; Soderberg (UMD) 8.