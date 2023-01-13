99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Beavers Hockey
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Bemidji State-SCSU matchup included in Hockey Day MN lineup

In conjunction with the Western Collegiate Hockey Association and Bally Sports, the Beavers’ game at St. Cloud State set for Jan. 28 will be televised on Bally Sports North Extra.

012019.S.BP.BSUWHKY Abby Halluska.jpg
BSU forward Abby Halluska (21) controls the puck in a 2019 Hockey Day Minnesota game against Minnesota State in Bemidji. (Pioneer file photo)
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 12, 2023 06:24 PM
BLOOMINGTON – The Bemidji State women’s hockey team is heading to regional television.

In conjunction with the Western Collegiate Hockey Association and Bally Sports, the Beavers’ game at St. Cloud State set for Jan. 28 will be televised on Bally Sports North Extra as part of its 2023 Hockey Day Minnesota lineup.

Though the event is typically celebrated outdoors, the Beavers will play the Huskies indoors and be televised on Bally Sports North Extra as part of its all-day hockey coverage, which includes high school hockey, women's and men's college hockey and the Minnesota Wild. The WCHA's inclusion in Hockey Day Minnesota festivities has the Beavers facing off against a No. 15 St. Cloud State squad that has earned its highest national ranking since 2009 this season.

To find Bally Sports North in your area, follow the channel finder here. Bally Sports Great Lakes can be found on channel 662 for DirecTV subscribers, while the Bally Sports Wisconsin channel finder can be found here.

The announcement is part of a four-game lineup of Bally Sports broadcasts in the second half of the 2022-23 season that features seven WCHA teams. The four-game lineup doubles last year's two Bally Sports broadcasts and features five teams ranked in the national polls.

By Pioneer Staff Report
