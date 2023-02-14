99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Beavers Hockey
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY: Bemidji State paces WCHA with 19 All-Academic honorees

For the second consecutive season, the Bemidji State women's hockey team leads the Western Collegiate Hockey Association in All-Academic Team selections.

110222.S.BP.BSUWHKY Celebration.jpg
The Beavers celebrate after Reece Hunt (29) scored a goal in the third period against Minnesota State on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 14, 2023 04:09 PM
BLOOMINGTON – For the second consecutive season, the Bemidji State women's hockey team leads the Western Collegiate Hockey Association in All-Academic Team selections. Nineteen Beavers earned the accolade, announced the league on Tuesday afternoon.

They are: Ella Anick (Hermantown), Shelby Breiland (Red Lake Falls), Makenna Deering (South St. Paul), Abby DeLaRosa (Hugo), Calli Forsberg (Devils Lake, N.D.), Kendra Fortin (Thunder Bay, Ontario), Hannah Hogenson (Anchorage, Alaska), Reece Hunt (Nelson, British Columbia), Taylor Larson (Brainerd), Khloe Lund (Thief River Falls), Taylor Nelson (Carlton), Kayla Santl (Roseau), Gabbie Smith (Brainerd), Anika Stoskopf (Roseau), Abbie Thompson (Forest Lake), Adriana Van De Leest (Kelowna, British Columbia), Claire Vekich (Coleraine) and Alyssa Watkins (Hermantown).

Representing all eight WCHA member institutions, the WCHA All-Academic Team includes student-athletes who have completed one year of eligibility at their present institutions, prior to the academic year, and have a GPA of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale in their previous two semesters or three quarters.

This year's 129 honorees improved upon the 2021-22 campaign, where the league named 120 student-athletes to the All-Academic Team.

The WCHA All-Academic Team is collected with the help of the Faculty Athletic Representative from each of the member institutions.

Related Topics: BEMIDJI STATE BEAVERSWOMEN'S HOCKEY
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
