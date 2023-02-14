WOMEN'S HOCKEY: Bemidji State paces WCHA with 19 All-Academic honorees

BLOOMINGTON – For the second consecutive season, the Bemidji State women's hockey team leads the Western Collegiate Hockey Association in All-Academic Team selections. Nineteen Beavers earned the accolade, announced the league on Tuesday afternoon.

They are: Ella Anick (Hermantown), Shelby Breiland (Red Lake Falls), Makenna Deering (South St. Paul), Abby DeLaRosa (Hugo), Calli Forsberg (Devils Lake, N.D.), Kendra Fortin (Thunder Bay, Ontario), Hannah Hogenson (Anchorage, Alaska), Reece Hunt (Nelson, British Columbia), Taylor Larson (Brainerd), Khloe Lund (Thief River Falls), Taylor Nelson (Carlton), Kayla Santl (Roseau), Gabbie Smith (Brainerd), Anika Stoskopf (Roseau), Abbie Thompson (Forest Lake), Adriana Van De Leest (Kelowna, British Columbia), Claire Vekich (Coleraine) and Alyssa Watkins (Hermantown).

Representing all eight WCHA member institutions, the WCHA All-Academic Team includes student-athletes who have completed one year of eligibility at their present institutions, prior to the academic year, and have a GPA of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale in their previous two semesters or three quarters.

This year's 129 honorees improved upon the 2021-22 campaign, where the league named 120 student-athletes to the All-Academic Team.

The WCHA All-Academic Team is collected with the help of the Faculty Athletic Representative from each of the member institutions.

