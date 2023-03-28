WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Bemidji State loses two more to transfer portal

BEMIDJI – The hits keep coming for the Bemidji State women’s hockey team.

After starting 30 games in goal for the Beavers during the 2022-23 season, Hannah Hogenson entered the transfer portal with two years of remaining eligibility. She posted a .881 save percentage with a 4.05 goals-against average.

The nearly everyday netminder played in 55 games over three years for BSU. Hogenson holds a career record of 11-38-4 with a .893 save percentage and a 3.79 goals-against average. Hogenson started in all but seven games for the Beavers last season. Her best performance came on Nov. 6, 2021, when she stopped 56 shots in a 0-0 tie.

Adriana Van De Leest also entered the portal after playing 33 games last season. The sophomore defender tallied eight assists.

Van De Leest scored her first collegiate goal during her freshman season on Jan. 22, 2022, against St. Thomas. She leaves with 11 career points in 67 games played,

ADVERTISEMENT

Hogenson and Van De Leest join Claire Vekich and Reece Hunt as the four publicly listed BSU women’s hockey players in the transfer portal.