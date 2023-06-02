WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Bemidji State announces 2023-24 captains

BEMIDJI — Bemidji State women’s hockey head coach Jim Scanlan announced Thursday that the 2023-24 women’s hockey team will be captained by seniors Taylor Nelson, Khloe Lund and Gabbie Smith. Nelson will dawn the “C” for the Beavers, while Lund and Smith will serve as alternates.

The 2023-24 leadership group for the Beavers consists of two forwards and one defenseman. Team captains are voted on by returning players.

“I’m really excited about this year’s leadership group,” Scanlan said in a release. “All three have a tremendous work ethic and will lead by example on and off the ice. They are great players but even better people. The various experiences they have each had in the past will help them provide the leadership our teams will need this year.”

Nelson, a senior from Carlton and alumni of the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girls high school hockey program, will serve as the team’s captain throughout the upcoming season. She has skated in 87 career games for the green and white, totaling 22 points off nine goals and 13 assists and will wear a letter for the first time in her Bemidji State career.

Bemidji State junior Khloe Lund (19) passes the puck during the third period against Minnesota State on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Nelson is coming off a 2022-23 season where she posted five points (2g-3a), seventh-most on the team. Nelson is a two-time WCHA Scholar-Athlete, WCHA All-Academic Team selection and two-time AHCA All-American Scholar and previously captained the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton girls hockey program to a Class A Minnesota State Tournament runner-up finish her senior season with the Lumberjacks.

Lund is a senior from Thief River Falls and is an alumni of the Thief River Falls girls high school hockey program. She will serve as one of two alternate captains during the upcoming season, dawning a letter for the first time in her collegiate career.

Lund has skated in 39 career games for the Beavers, including a career-high 30 in 2022-23, and recorded a career-high seven points off a goal and six assists. Lund will lead the BSU defensive corps after finishing second among team defensemen in points last season and second overall in points. Lund is also a two-time WCHA Scholar-Athlete and WCHA All-Academic Team selection.

Bemidji State junior Gabbie Smith (20) chases the puck during the third period against St. Thomas on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Smith, a senior from Brainerd and alumni of the Brainerd/Little Falls girls high school hockey program, will serve as the final alternate captain and leader of the forward’s group. She will also wear a letter for the first time in her Bemidji State career.

Smith has appeared in 90 career games for the Beavers, most on the 2023-24 roster. She has not missed a game in her three-year career. She has recorded 13 points off six goals and seven assists in her career, including posting five points (2g-3a) last season. Smith was named a WCHA Scholar-Athlete last season and is a two-time WCHA All-Academic Team selection in her collegiate career.

The trio will look to lead the 2023-24 Beavers to improve on last season’s record and are set to begin the 2023-24 conference season Oct. 13-14 with a road series at St. Cloud State University.