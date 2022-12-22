WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Bemidji State adds sibling, local products in 2023 class

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji State women’s hockey team is keeping things local with its 2023 signing class.

Head coach Jim Scanlan announced four player signings on Wednesday, all of whom hail from Minnesota.

Forward Talya Hendrickson (Warroad), the younger sister of current BSU forward Geno Hendrickson; forward Kate Johnson (Warroad), defenseman Olivia Dronen (Moorhead) and defenseman Riley Reeves (Woodbury) will join the Beavers in time for the 2023-24 season.

Hendrickson is a five-year letterwinner for the Warroad girls hockey and girls golf programs. She is a 2022 All-State Team, 2022 All-State Tournament Team, 2021 All-State Honorable Mention and three-time All-Section Team selection and helped the Warriors to the 2022 Minnesota Class A State Tournament Championship.

Warroad senior forward Kate Johnson (16) fights for the puck during the second period against Bemidji on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the Bemidji Community Arena. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Johnson is a letter winner for the Warroad girls hockey, tennis and golf programs. She is a 2022 Minnesota All-State Tournament Team selection and Section 8A First Team member. Along with Hendrickson, she has helped the Warriors to a 10-1 record to start the 2022-23 season and has posted 37 points off 16 goals and 21 assists.

Dronen is a four-year letter winner for the Moorhead girls hockey program and three-year letter winner for the girls soccer and golf programs. She is a two-year captain of the Spuds girls hockey team and captain of the Northern Elite Team.

Reeves is a varsity letter winner for Gentry Academy's girls hockey and softball programs and helped the Stars win the Minnesota Section 4AA Championship the past two seasons. She also helped the 16U Minnesota Elite Grey team win the 2022 National Championship and made the 16/17 USA National Camp in the summers of 2021 and 2022. Her parents, Rob and Angie, played basketball and football at Saginaw Valley State.