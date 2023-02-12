WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers shut out, fall to Mavericks after 4-goal 2nd period

MANKATO -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team dealt with a dangerous combination on Saturday in Mankato.

The Beavers were unable to find the back of the net, while Minnesota State scored four times in the second period. The middle frame made all the difference, as the Mavericks took home a 4-0 win.

In the second period, Shelbi Guttormson scored first for MSU at 1:12. Kennedy Bobyck followed it up at 4:03, and Brooke Bryant was right on her heels at 4:20. Kelsey King got a goal at 11:27 to cap the scoring.

Despite Minnesota State’s scoring surge, BSU outshot the Mavericks 22-18. Abbie Thompson finished with 14 saves in net for BSU, while Alexa Berg stopped 22 for MSU (15-16-1, 9-16-1 WCHA).

The Beavers (5-26-1, 2-24-0 WCHA) return home for the final weekend of the regular season to host No. 7 Minnesota Duluth on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18, at the Sanford Center.

Minnesota State 4, Bemidji State 0

BSU 0 0 0 -- 0

MSU 0 4 0 -- 4

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, MSU GOAL, Guttormson (Nelson, King), 1:12; 2, MSU GOAL, Bobyck (Tuttle), 4:03; 3, MSU GOAL, Bryant (Ramirez, Bobyck), 4:20; 4, MSU GOAL, King (Guttormson, Bryant), 11:27.

Third period -- No scoring.

Saves -- Thompson (BSU) 14; Berg (MSU) 22.