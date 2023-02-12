99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Beavers Hockey
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers shut out, fall to Mavericks after 4-goal 2nd period

Bemidji State was unable to find the back of the net despite outshooting Minnesota State 22-18. The middle frame made all the difference, as the Mavericks took home a 4-0 win.

BSU_Hockey web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 11, 2023 10:25 PM
MANKATO -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team dealt with a dangerous combination on Saturday in Mankato.

The Beavers were unable to find the back of the net, while Minnesota State scored four times in the second period. The middle frame made all the difference, as the Mavericks took home a 4-0 win.

In the second period, Shelbi Guttormson scored first for MSU at 1:12. Kennedy Bobyck followed it up at 4:03, and Brooke Bryant was right on her heels at 4:20. Kelsey King got a goal at 11:27 to cap the scoring.

Despite Minnesota State’s scoring surge, BSU outshot the Mavericks 22-18. Abbie Thompson finished with 14 saves in net for BSU, while Alexa Berg stopped 22 for MSU (15-16-1, 9-16-1 WCHA).

The Beavers (5-26-1, 2-24-0 WCHA) return home for the final weekend of the regular season to host No. 7 Minnesota Duluth on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18, at the Sanford Center.

Minnesota State 4, Bemidji State 0

BSU 0 0 0 -- 0

MSU 0 4 0 -- 4

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, MSU GOAL, Guttormson (Nelson, King), 1:12; 2, MSU GOAL, Bobyck (Tuttle), 4:03; 3, MSU GOAL, Bryant (Ramirez, Bobyck), 4:20; 4, MSU GOAL, King (Guttormson, Bryant), 11:27.

Third period -- No scoring.

Saves -- Thompson (BSU) 14; Berg (MSU) 22.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
