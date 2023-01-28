STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers shut out as St. Cloud State takes low-scoring opener

The Beavers outshot No. 15 St. Cloud State 32-27, but two power-play goals powered the Huskies to a 2-0 win. The rematch on Saturday will be part of Hockey Day Minnesota and televised regionally.

BSU_Hockey web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 27, 2023 10:00 PM
ST. CLOUD – The Bemidji State women’s hockey had a rough go of it on Friday in St. Cloud.

The Beavers outshot No. 15 St. Cloud State 32-27, but two power-play goals powered the Huskies to a 2-0 win.

Jenniina Nylund scored first for SCSU (14-14-0, 8-14-0 WCHA) on the man advantage at 5:25 in the first period, then Addi Scribner doubled the lead with her power-play goal at 13:45 in the second. BSU (4-22-1, 1-20-0 WCHA) couldn't find an answer and finished the game scoreless.

Hannah Hogenson stopped 25 shots in net for Bemidji State, while St. Cloud State’s Jojo Chobak stopped 32 to earn the shutout.

The two teams conclude the series at 1:07 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, back in St. Cloud. The game will be televised regionally on Bally Sports North Extra as part of Hockey Day Minnesota.

St. Cloud State 2, Bemidji State 0

BSU 0 0 0 -- 0

SCSU 1 1 0 -- 2

First period -- 1, SCSU GOAL, Nylund (Hymlárová, Wolfe), 5:25, PP.

Second period -- 2, SCSU GOAL, Scribner (Cvar, Ross), 13:45, PP.

Third period -- No scoring.

Saves -- Hogenson (BSU) 25; Chobak (SCSU) 32.

