Sports Beavers Hockey

WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers’ season ends with hard-fought loss to No. 1 OSU

Facing No. 1 Ohio State in the second game of their WCHA quarterfinal series, the Beavers battled the Buckeyes to a near-stalemate through two periods. Claire Vekich scored a late power-play goal.

BSU_Hockey web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 25, 2023 07:43 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team went down swinging on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

Facing No. 1 Ohio State in the second game of their WCHA quarterfinal series, the Beavers battled the Buckeyes to a near-stalemate through two periods, trailing just 1-0. And though Claire Vekich scored a late power-play goal, OSU added a second moments before, and that was enough to seal a 2-1 win and series sweep.

Sloane Matthews scored the first goal for Ohio State (30-4-2) just two minutes into the game. That lead held for almost the duration of regulation until Jennifer Gardiner doubled it at 16:17 in the third.

Vekich answered with her power-play score at 17:37 off assists from Khloe Lund and Reece Hunt, but BSU (5-30-1) did not have another answer.

Hannah Hogenson stopped 28 shots in net for Bemidji State, while OSU’s Amanda Thiele stopped 15.

The Beavers graduate seniors Paige Anderson, Abby DeLaRosa and Hunt from the program.

Ohio State 2, Bemidji State 1

BSU 0 0 1 -- 1

OSU 1 0 1 -- 2

First period -- 1, OSU GOAL, Matthews (Hauswirth), 2:00.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 2, OSU GOAL, Gardiner (Rosenthal, Jaques), 16:17; 3, BSU GOAL, Vekich (Lund, Hunt), 17:37, PP.

Saves -- Hogenson (BSU) 28; Thiele (OSU) 15.

