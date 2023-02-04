WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers held scoreless against UST despite shots advantage

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team displayed the wrong form of consistency on Friday at the Sanford Center.

The Beavers held St. Thomas to one goal in each period, but couldn’t match with any of their own. Thus, the Tommies finished off a 3-0 win.

Allie Monrean got the scoring started for UST (8-20-1, 3-19-1 WCHA) at 13:19 in the first period. Lauren Stenslie added on with her goal at 12:49 in the second, then Anna Solheim capped the scoring at 13:19 in the third.

Bemidji State senior Reece Hunt (29) moves the puck up the ice during the first period against St. Thomas on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Hannah Hogenson finished with 18 saves in net for Bemidji State, while St. Thomas’ Saskia Maurer stopped 32 to earn the shutout. The Beavers outshot the Tommies 71-38 in total attempts and 32-21 on goal.

The loss marked the 11th straight for BSU (4-24-1, 1-22-0 WCHA). The Beavers will get another crack at the Tommies at 2:01 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, back at the Sanford Center.

St. Thomas 3, Bemidji State 0

UST 1 1 1 -- 3

BSU 0 0 0 -- 0

First period -- 1, UST GOAL, Monrean (Promersberger), 13:19.

Second period -- 2, UST GOAL, Stenslie (Parent), 12:49.

Third period -- 3, UST GOAL, Solheim (unassisted), 10:18.

Saves -- Hogenson (BSU) 18; Maurer (UST) 32.

Bemidji State freshman McKayla Zilisch (21) shoots the puck during the second period against St. Thomas on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji State junior Gabbie Smith (20) chases the puck during the third period against St. Thomas on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji State freshman Mya Headrick (23) goes for the puck during the second period against St. Thomas on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer