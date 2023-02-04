99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Beavers Hockey
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers held scoreless against UST despite shots advantage

The Beavers outshot the Tommies 71-38 in total attempts and 32-21 on goal, but were unable to find the back of the net.

020823.S.BP.BSUWHKY Taylor Nelson.jpg
Bemidji State junior Taylor Nelson (8) fights for the puck during the first period against St. Thomas on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 03, 2023 07:06 PM
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team displayed the wrong form of consistency on Friday at the Sanford Center.

The Beavers held St. Thomas to one goal in each period, but couldn’t match with any of their own. Thus, the Tommies finished off a 3-0 win.

Allie Monrean got the scoring started for UST (8-20-1, 3-19-1 WCHA) at 13:19 in the first period. Lauren Stenslie added on with her goal at 12:49 in the second, then Anna Solheim capped the scoring at 13:19 in the third.

020823.S.BP.BSUWHKY Reece Hunt.jpg
Bemidji State senior Reece Hunt (29) moves the puck up the ice during the first period against St. Thomas on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Hannah Hogenson finished with 18 saves in net for Bemidji State, while St. Thomas’ Saskia Maurer stopped 32 to earn the shutout. The Beavers outshot the Tommies 71-38 in total attempts and 32-21 on goal.

The loss marked the 11th straight for BSU (4-24-1, 1-22-0 WCHA). The Beavers will get another crack at the Tommies at 2:01 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, back at the Sanford Center.

St. Thomas 3, Bemidji State 0

UST 1 1 1 -- 3

BSU 0 0 0 -- 0

First period -- 1, UST GOAL, Monrean (Promersberger), 13:19.

Second period -- 2, UST GOAL, Stenslie (Parent), 12:49.

Third period -- 3, UST GOAL, Solheim (unassisted), 10:18.

Saves -- Hogenson (BSU) 18; Maurer (UST) 32.

020823.S.BP.BSUWHKY McKayla Zilisch.jpg
Bemidji State freshman McKayla Zilisch (21) shoots the puck during the second period against St. Thomas on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
020823.S.BP.BSUWHKY Gabbie Smith.jpg
Bemidji State junior Gabbie Smith (20) chases the puck during the third period against St. Thomas on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
020823.S.BP.BSUWHKY Mya Headrick.jpg
Bemidji State freshman Mya Headrick (23) goes for the puck during the second period against St. Thomas on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
020823.S.BP.BSUWHKY Alyssa Watkins.jpg
Bemidji State sophomore Alyssa Watkins (16) fights to control the puck during the first period against St. Thomas on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
