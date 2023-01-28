WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers go up on Vekich’s goal, but Huskies edge ahead in 3rd period

ST. CLOUD -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team was 20 minutes away from its first win in 10 games.

The Beavers took a 1-0 lead over No. 15 St. Cloud State on Saturday in St. Cloud, scoring in the second period on Claire Vekich’s power-play strike at 1:03. At the end of the second, BSU had a one-goal advantage with a chance to close it out in the third.

The Huskies had plenty to say about that, though. Addi Scribner scored the tying goal at 7:24 in the final frame, and Courtney Hall added the game-winner at 16:13 to give SCSU a 2-1 victory and a home sweep of Bemidji State.

One night after outshooting St. Cloud State (15-14-0, 9-14-0 WCHA) in a 2-0 loss, the Beavers (4-23-1, 1-21-0 WCHA) compiled 26 shots on goal, just trailing SCSU’s 27.

Hannah Hogenson stopped 25 shots in net for the Beavers, while the Huskies’ Sanni Ahola also saved 25.

BSU returns home to face St. Thomas on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3-4, at the Sanford Center.

St. Cloud State 2, Bemidji State 1

BSU 0 1 0 -- 1

SCSU 0 0 2 -- 2

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, BSU GOAL, Vekich (Lund, Hunt), 1:03, PP.

Third period -- 2, SCSU GOAL, Scribner (Gentry, Voigt), 7:24; 3, SCSU GOAL, Hall (Ross, Hymlárová), 16:13.

Saves -- Hogenson (BSU) 25; Ahola (SCSU) 25.