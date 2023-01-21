STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers give Minnesota a battle, but yield two third-period goals in 4-1 loss

Bemidji State goaltender Hogenson faced 94 shots from the Gophers over the weekend. She saved 45 of them in Friday’s 7-0 loss, and another 38 on Saturday.

By Pioneer Staff Report
January 21, 2023 04:49 PM
BEMIDJI -- Minnesota continued its dominance over the Bemidji State women’s hockey team on Saturday, but this time the Beavers kept it close behind 38 saves by goaltender Hannah Hogenson.

The Gophers (20-3-2, 17-1-2 WCHA) earned the weekend sweep with a 4-1 victory at the Sanford Center, but it took a pair of third-period scores, including one in the final minute, to break open a one-goal game.

Hogenson, a junior from Anchorage, Alaska, faced 94 shots from the Gophers over the weekend. She saved 45 of them in Friday’s 7-0 loss, and another 38 on Saturday.

Minnesota’s Josefin Bouveng got the game’s first goal late in the opening period, and teammate Abbey Murphy made it 2-0 late in the second. But Bemidji State (4-21-1, 1-19 WCHA) answered with a power-play goal by Claire Vekich with 1:36 left in the second period.

The Gophers restored their two-goal cushion just 23 seconds into the final frame on a score by Abigail Boreen, then finished the scoring on Grace Zumwinkle’s tally with a minute left.

It was the Gophers’ 18th straight win over BSU, which last won on Dec. 2, 2017.

The Beavers hit the road next week for a series at St. Cloud, beginning with a 6 p.m. game on Friday, Jan. 27.

Minnesota 4, Bemidji State 1

UM 1 1 2 -- 4

BSU 0 1 0 -- 1

First period -- 1, UM GOAL, Bouveng, 14:17.

Second period -- 2, UM GOAL, Murphy (Kaiser, Hengler), 17:16. 3, BSU GOAL, Vekich (Deering), 18:24, PP.

Third period -- 4, UM GOAL, Boreen (Heise, Wethington), :23. 5, UM GOAL, Zumwinkle, 19:01.

Saves -- Vetter (UM) 18; Hogenson (BSU) 38.

