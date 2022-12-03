SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Beavers Hockey
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers battle No. 2 Badgers into 3rd period, but UW pulls away late

Bemidji State hung with Wisconsin deep into the final frame, keeping the margin within one goal until UW separated late for the victory.

BSU_Hockey web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 03, 2022 04:51 PM
BEMIDJI – Bemidji State women’s hockey head coach Jim Scanlan used words like “embarrassing” to describe Friday's historic 13-1 loss to No. 2 Wisconsin.

On Saturday at the Sanford Center, BSU acquitted itself much better. Bemidji State battled with the Badgers deep into the third period, keeping the margin within one goal until UW pulled away late for a 4-1 win.

Neither team scored in the first period – a welcome change of pace for the Beavers, who conceded a minimum of three goals in each frame on Friday. Vivian Jungels got Wisconsin on the board 57 seconds into the second period, and Britta Curl’s goal 48 seconds into the third put the Badgers (13-2-1, 10-1-1 WCHA) up 2-0.

BSU (4-15-1, 1-13 WCHA) wouldn’t go away, though, and Reece Hunt scored on the power play at 14:29 to bring Bemidji State back within one. But Kirsten Simms countered for UW at 16:49, then Curl converted an empty-netter at 19:24 to seal the final margin.

Hannah Hogenson stopped 38 shots to keep the Beavers within striking distance, while Wisconsin’s Cami Kronish saved nine.

BSU has a week off before returning to action against St. Thomas on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, in Mendota Heights.

Wisconsin 4, Bemidji State 1

UW 0 1 3 -- 4

BSU 0 0 1 -- 1

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, UW GOAL, Jungels (S. Shirley, O’Brien), 0:57.

Third period -- 2, UW GOAL, Curl (S. Shirley, Harvey), 0:48; 3, BSU GOAL, Hunt (Anick, Nelson), 14:29, PP; 4, UW GOAL, Simms (Eden, Jungels), 16:49; 5, UW GOAL, Curl (unassisted), 19:24, EN.

Saves -- Hogenson (BSU) 38; Kronish (UW) 9.

Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Ta'lon Cooper looks to pass while Chicago State Cougars forward Tehshaundre Cole (23) defends on Dec. 22, 2022, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
College
Gophers hold off Chicago State in final minute
Chicago State missed a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left allowing Minnesota to escape with the win
December 22, 2022 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
112322.S.BP.BSUWHKY-ASSISTANTS 9
Beavers Hockey
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Bemidji State adds sibling, local products in 2023 class
Forward Talya Hendrickson (Warroad), forward Kate Johnson (Warroad), defenseman Olivia Dronen (Moorhead) and defenseman Riley Reeves (Woodbury) will join the Beavers in time for the 2023-24 season.
December 21, 2022 06:11 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
110321.S.BP.BSUMHKY Tom Serratore timeout.jpg
Beavers Hockey
MEN’S HOCKEY: Fergus Falls alum among 4 new Beavers in signing class
Bemidji State men’s hockey head coach Tom Serratore announced the addition of four new players to the Beavers’ signing class, including a former Fergus Falls Otter.
December 21, 2022 04:32 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
113022.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Defense.jpg
Beavers Hockey
MEN’S HOCKEY: Lewandowski, Sholl honored by CCHA after sweep of MSU
Bemidji State pulled down two CCHA player of the week awards on Monday after sweeping Minnesota State for the first time since 2006.
December 19, 2022 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report