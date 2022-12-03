WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers battle No. 2 Badgers into 3rd period, but UW pulls away late

BEMIDJI – Bemidji State women’s hockey head coach Jim Scanlan used words like “embarrassing” to describe Friday's historic 13-1 loss to No. 2 Wisconsin.

On Saturday at the Sanford Center, BSU acquitted itself much better. Bemidji State battled with the Badgers deep into the third period, keeping the margin within one goal until UW pulled away late for a 4-1 win.

Neither team scored in the first period – a welcome change of pace for the Beavers, who conceded a minimum of three goals in each frame on Friday. Vivian Jungels got Wisconsin on the board 57 seconds into the second period, and Britta Curl’s goal 48 seconds into the third put the Badgers (13-2-1, 10-1-1 WCHA) up 2-0.

BSU (4-15-1, 1-13 WCHA) wouldn’t go away, though, and Reece Hunt scored on the power play at 14:29 to bring Bemidji State back within one. But Kirsten Simms countered for UW at 16:49, then Curl converted an empty-netter at 19:24 to seal the final margin.

Hannah Hogenson stopped 38 shots to keep the Beavers within striking distance, while Wisconsin’s Cami Kronish saved nine.

BSU has a week off before returning to action against St. Thomas on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, in Mendota Heights.

Wisconsin 4, Bemidji State 1

UW 0 1 3 -- 4

BSU 0 0 1 -- 1

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, UW GOAL, Jungels (S. Shirley, O’Brien), 0:57.

Third period -- 2, UW GOAL, Curl (S. Shirley, Harvey), 0:48; 3, BSU GOAL, Hunt (Anick, Nelson), 14:29, PP; 4, UW GOAL, Simms (Eden, Jungels), 16:49; 5, UW GOAL, Curl (unassisted), 19:24, EN.

Saves -- Hogenson (BSU) 38; Kronish (UW) 9.

