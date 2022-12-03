WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Badgers break Beavers’ dam, unleash 13 goals in historic rout

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team made an unpleasant sort of history on Friday at the Sanford Center.

No. 2 Wisconsin came to town, and it took the top-two Badgers about that many minutes to validate their lofty ranking. Maddi Wheeler scored 1:06 into the contest, Casey O’Brien scored at 2:42 and UW never relented en route to a historic 13-1 victory.

The lopsided margin marked the Beavers’ largest since a 12-0 loss to Minnesota State in 1999, the women’s program’s first season. Friday’s result tied for the second-worst margin of defeat in program history, trailing only a 16-1 loss to Wisconsin-Superior in 1998, also during the program’s inaugural year.

“It was a good old-fashioned ass-kicking,” BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said. “That's what it was.”

Wisconsin (12-2-1, 9-1-1 WCHA) scored four goals in the first period and three in the second, then erupted for six more in the final frame with the outcome already determined.

“I told our group, I didn't think we played anywhere near how we're capable of individually (or) team-wise,” Scanlan said. “And I said, ‘That third period was embarrassing. But tomorrow is an opportunity to redeem yourself.’ So hopefully, that's what we can do.”

UW skaters compiled some gaudy statistical totals. O’Brien scored two goals and had four assists, while Britta Curl completed a hat trick to accompany two assists. Sophie Shirley also had five points with two goals and a trio of helpers, and 16 of 20 Wisconsin skaters recorded at least one point.

“Tomorrow's another day,” Scanlan said. “Tomorrow, you’ve got an opportunity to redeem yourself. That's the beauty of it. Tip your hat to them. They play well, they’ve got a good team with some really, really talented players.”

Bemidji State (4-14-1, 1-12 WCHA) created a brief bright spot in the third period. Trailing 10-0 a third of the way into the frame, freshman forward Mya Headrick wrapped a shot around Badgers goaltender Cami Kronish’s pad on the left side of the crease. The goal broke up UW’s shutout and represented the first of Headrick’s nascent career.

“Any time you score your first goal, it's always a memorable occasion,” Scanlan said. “Obviously, it comes in a tough game, but Mya works really hard. To see her get rewarded like that was fun.”

In an occurrence typical of the day’s troubles, BSU goalie Hannah Hogenson experienced an issue with the buckle on her mask during the second period and eventually had to use backup netminder Abbie Thompson’s. Thompson later replaced Hogenson for the third period.

“It's not the same, but it was good enough,” Scanlan said of the mask swap. “And Hannah went in there and made a few stops wearing her helmet. Abbie told her when she put it on, ‘Wear it with pride.’ So that was a good message.”

Hogenson stopped 27 shots in the first two frames, while Thompson secured 15 stops in the final period. Kronish recorded eight saves for Wisconsin.

The Beavers get their chance at redemption against the Badgers at 2:01 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, back at the Sanford Center.

Wisconsin 13, Bemidji State 1

UW 4 3 6 -- 13

BSU 0 0 1 -- 1

First period -- 1, UW GOAL, Wheeler (O’Brien, Harvey), 1:06; 2, UW GOAL, O’Brien (Wheeler, Wozniewicz), 2:42; 3, UW GOAL, LaMantia (Wozniewicz, O’Brien), 12:40, DP; 4, UW GOAL, Eden (Curl, O’Brien), 13:08, PP.

Second period -- 5, UW GOAL, Curl (S. Shirley), 2:51; 6, UW GOAL, S. Shirley (Compher, Harvey), 17:53; 7, UW GOAL, Jungels (O’Brien), 18:29.

Third period -- 8, UW GOAL, Curl (Picard, Helgeson), 3:35; 9, UW GOAL, S. Shirley (unassisted), 3:50; 10, UW GOAL, Curl (S. Shirley, Kotlowski), 6:39; 11, BSU GOAL, Headrick (Breiland, Hendrickson), 7:25; 12, UW GOAL, O’Brien (unassisted), 11:40; 13, UW GOAL, G. Shirley (unassisted), 12:05; 14, UW GOAL, Simms (S. Shirley), 13:14.

Saves -- Hogenson (BSU) 27; Thompson (BSU) 15; Kronish (UW) 8.

