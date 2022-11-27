SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Beavers Hockey
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Abby DeLaRosa scores first collegiate goal in 4-1 romp over Sacred Heart

Senior defender Abby DeLaRosa turned passes from Gabbie Smith and Calli Forsberg into her first collegiate goal during the second period.

BSU_Hockey web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
November 26, 2022 08:24 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

HAMDEN, Conn. -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team broke out of its funk on Saturday, snapping a six-game losing streak by topping Sacred Heart 4-1 to wrap up the Nutmeg Classic in Hamden, Conn.

The first period was scoreless, and so was most of the second period. But the final 23 minutes of action featured five goals -- including a couple in rapid succession.

Ella Anick scored for the Beavers (4-13-1, 1-11 WCHA) at the 17:17 mark of the second off a feed from Genevieve Hendrickson, good for the game’s opening strike. Sixty seconds later, Abby DeLaRosa turned passes from Gabbie Smith and Calli Forsberg into a 2-0 advantage by bagging her own goal.

DeLaRosa’s goal served as the first career strike for the senior defender.

At the 6:19 mark of the third period, Raeley Carney made it 3-0 BSU after finishing off feeds from McKayla Zilisch and Kendra Fortin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two minutes later, the Pioneers (6-11-1) finally answered through Kailey Smith’s goal, but Kayla Santl put the finishing touches on the win with another Bemidji State goal at the 16:50 mark of the third.

Hannah Hogenson was 15-for-16 on save attempts for the Beavers, while Carly Greene endured 50 shots on goal and made 46 saves for Sacred Heart.

BSU will resume WCHA play with a home series against Wisconsin at 3:01 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and at 2:01 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Sanford Center.

Bemidji State 4, Sacred Heart 1

BSU 0 2 2 -- 4

SHU 0 0 1 -- 1

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, BSU GOAL, Anick (Hendrickson), 17:17; 2, BSU GOAL, DeLaRosa (Smith, Forsberg), 18:17.

ADVERTISEMENT

Third period -- 3, BSU GOAL, Carney (Zilisch, Fortin), 6:19; 4, SHU GOAL, Smith (Antonakis, Solak), 8:20; 5, BSU GOAL, Santl (unassisted), 16:50.

Saves -- Hogenson (BSU) 15; Greene (SHU) 46.

Related Topics: BEMIDJI STATE BEAVERSWOMEN'S HOCKEY
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What to read next
Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Ta'lon Cooper looks to pass while Chicago State Cougars forward Tehshaundre Cole (23) defends on Dec. 22, 2022, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
College
Gophers hold off Chicago State in final minute
Chicago State missed a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left allowing Minnesota to escape with the win
December 22, 2022 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
112322.S.BP.BSUWHKY-ASSISTANTS 9
Beavers Hockey
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Bemidji State adds sibling, local products in 2023 class
Forward Talya Hendrickson (Warroad), forward Kate Johnson (Warroad), defenseman Olivia Dronen (Moorhead) and defenseman Riley Reeves (Woodbury) will join the Beavers in time for the 2023-24 season.
December 21, 2022 06:11 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
110321.S.BP.BSUMHKY Tom Serratore timeout.jpg
Beavers Hockey
MEN’S HOCKEY: Fergus Falls alum among 4 new Beavers in signing class
Bemidji State men’s hockey head coach Tom Serratore announced the addition of four new players to the Beavers’ signing class, including a former Fergus Falls Otter.
December 21, 2022 04:32 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
113022.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Defense.jpg
Beavers Hockey
MEN’S HOCKEY: Lewandowski, Sholl honored by CCHA after sweep of MSU
Bemidji State pulled down two CCHA player of the week awards on Monday after sweeping Minnesota State for the first time since 2006.
December 19, 2022 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report