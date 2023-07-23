Q&A: Zach Whitecloud shares Stanley Cup experience

Editor’s note: This is a Q&A with Zach Whitecloud. The full story about his return to Bemidji after winning the Stanley Cup can be found in the July 19, 2023 edition of the Bemidji Pioneer.

BEMIDJI – In between signing autographs and playing golf with former Bemidji State teammates at the Galen Nagle Memorial Golf Tournament, Zach Whitecloud took some time to talk about winning the Stanley Cup with the Bemidji Pioneer.

Whitecloud, 26, is Bemidji State’s second Stanley Cup champion. He joined Joel Otto, who won the cup in 1989 with the Calgary Flames. Whitecloud spoke about his path to the Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights and the support system that got him there.

Q: When you can see the impact that your playing career has had on people on a local level, what does that mean to you?

Whitecloud: I think it means you did things the right way. My time in Bemidji, having been here for two years, I tried to be involved in the community. I tried to do my part on the ice and help the team be successful and be a part of the culture here that’s been going on for how long, right? So it’s something I’m always proud of. And, obviously, I’m lucky to be able to do what I do for a living. And part of that is having the ability to give back to communities I’ve played in or where I’ve been, and I take a lot of pride in doing that. It’s something that I like to do.

Q: I want to ask you a few questions about winning the Stanley Cup, because it's something every hockey player dreams of. Players talk about the grind of going through the postseason. Now that you've been on both sides of it, how do you view that grind?

Whitecloud: I think when you're on the losing end of playoffs, usually there's a lot of injuries that go with that, right? You go through the ups and downs of the playoffs. Having won it now, the ups and downs don't really change. It's just, you know, you find a way to get through them, and I think injuries and health play a large part of that. I've been on that side too where we've had a lot of injuries. So having gone through this playoffs where our team has been healthy, obviously, it gives you an advantage, and that's part of luck, right? You need some luck to win. But first and foremost, you need a good team and a good group of guys.

Q: When you experience some of those postseason losses, do those moments help prepare you for the end goal of winning that Stanley Cup?

Whitecloud: For sure. That doesn’t change from level to level. It doesn’t matter if you’re in college or juniors or in the NHL. The goal isn’t to make it to the first round. You want to win it every time. Every time you make it to the next round in the playoffs, it’s not only team experience, but also individual experience. That passes down through the lineup. Having been on this team and going through those experiences in the playoffs, going to the conference finals twice and not getting over that hump, it gives you those life lessons for when you do get there again. It allows you, as a team, to push through that.

Q: You’re up 6-1 heading into the third period of Game 5. What’s the locker room like? What’s the bench like as you head into those last 20 minutes?

Whitecloud: To be honest, nothing really changed. You try and play that game as if it's 0-0. Obviously, you're not going out there trying to force the issue. You're trying to just play the game the right way and make sure you finish it on the right note. Up to that point, we had been successful in whatever we were doing, so we kept doing the same things and we didn't need to change a whole lot. And I think, in the room, it was calm. We had that throughout the whole playoffs. We had that sense of confidence in our ability that we could get the job done. And I think that shows on the ice as well and just amongst the group. But you can't look too far ahead, right? And it goes from game to game or shift to shift. You can't look too far. You can't look in the past. And that's kind of how we treated it.

Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski, left, and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud look for the puck in the Vegas zone Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals in Dallas. Jerome Miron / USA Today Sports

Q: How soon after were you able to talk to family and close friends and that experience with them, too?

Whitecloud: After we were done, you know, kind of taking it around the ice and stuff as a team, they allowed our families to come down onto the ice. And I think it was 45 minutes after. I think just getting to see the look on your family and their faces, it’s hard to describe just how proud they are, how happy they are. They know what goes on, the grind, what off days are like, how much attention to detail there is in terms of going into winning a Stanley Cup. And they make a lot of sacrifices, too, right? So they’re a big part of that. It’s all by committee. It’s not just the players winning it. It’s the families.

Q: When do you turn the page and start working on the next one?

Whitecloud: I got back in the gym this past week, so I’m starting to get a little bit of routine back. You may never get to win it again or even get close, right? And, obviously, you hope you do, but you have to enjoy this one while you can. That comes with making sure you do it the right way and not get too carried away. You want to enjoy it for the summer, but you have to make sure you’re being a pro and making sure you’re getting yourself ready for the next year.

Q: When you play youth hockey, you picture winning a Stanley Cup and doing the whole thing. But did you ever picture experiences like you had where you have 800 people lined up to get your autograph?

Whitecloud: You can ask any member of my family – my friends that I grew up with – no one would have guessed I would have played junior hockey. So everything from there on out was just extra hockey, right? That’s what I always tell people. Part of the reason why I’ve been able to make a living out of it is because there were zero expectations – none whatsoever. It was just playing hockey. If you keep playing hockey, that’s great. If not, you go and work and do your thing. It just goes to show what kind of community we have here in Bemidji and the support there is for Beaver hockey and how they support the players. It’s good to see a lot of familiar faces and meet some of the Beaver hockey fans. It’s pretty special.