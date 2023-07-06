MEN’S HOCKEY: Zach Whitecloud to hold local autograph session on July 13

BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State's newest Stanley Cup champion is coming back to Bemidji, and now the community has the chance to meet him and get his autograph.

Zach Whitecloud, a key member of the NHL champion Vegas Golden Knights, will be at The Tavern on South Shore from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, for an autograph signing. Fans are welcome to congratulate the former Beaver blueliner on claiming hockey's ultimate prize and get their memorabilia signed.

When Vegas won it all on June 13, Whitecloud joined Joel Otto (1980-84) as the only former BSU players to raise the Stanley Cup. Otto helped the Calgary Flames reach hockey's summit in 1989. Whitecloud is also the first Indigenous NHL player from the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation to win the Cup.

The Tavern is located at 929 Lake Shore Drive NE in Bemidji, adjacent to the Sanford Center.