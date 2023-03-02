99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
MEN’S HOCKEY: Youth, experience combine as Beavers start playoff run at NMU

All season long, Bemidji State has integrated a number of precocious freshmen into its group of seasoned veterans. Now, that blend will be tested in the CCHA Quarterfinals at Northern Michigan.

012823.N.BP.LIFECOVER MH 1 - 012823.S.BP.BSUMHKY Eric Martin.jpg
Bemidji State junior Eric Martin (11) leaps to avoid Northern Michigan goaltender Beni Halasz (30) during the first period on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
Christian Babcock
By Christian Babcock
March 02, 2023 10:30 AM

BEMIDJI – All season long, the Bemidji State men’s hockey team has integrated a number of precocious freshmen into its group of seasoned veterans.

The results have been mixed, as a strong start featuring wins over ranked St. Cloud State and Minnesota State gave way to an inconsistent back half of the schedule. All that matters now, though, is the CCHA Quarterfinals against fourth-seeded Northern Michigan – the fifth-seeded Beavers’ last remaining chance to extend their season and work their way back into contention for the NCAA Tournament.

“It's always exciting,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. “It's always that second season. It's like you're starting over. There's always a little bit of pressure, a little bit of stress in the first round for both teams, and you just play one game at a time. Honestly, it's one period at a time and one game at a time. Don't get ahead of yourself. Just stick with the process.”

012523.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Elias Rosen.jpg
Bemidji State senior Elias Rosén (28) looks to pass the puck during the first period against Northern Michigan on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Senior defenseman Elias Rosén has gone through this process numerous times, including the challenge of facing a conference opponent on the road to prolong the season. Bemidji State did it successfully just last year against then-No. 13 Michigan Tech, winning 5-2 in Houghton, Mich., to reach the Mason Cup.

“I feel like (I’ve learned) a lot,” Rosén said. “But at the same time, it always comes down to the same thing – you have to be ready to put all your body and all your emotion out there. Can't leave anything up to chance now. … For us leaders to get that to the sophomores and freshmen to really buy into it and be ready from the start on Friday (is key). It's going to be a long weekend, so you just have to be ready.”

For freshmen like winger Lleyton Roed, this week has been an opportunity to pick the brains of veterans like Rosén to prepare for the brand-new intensity of a CCHA postseason atmosphere.

012523.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Lleyton Roed.jpg
Bemidji State freshman Lleyton Roed (29) moves to the net during the second period against Northern Michigan on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“(I’ve been) talking to the older guys, obviously trying to get some info out of them,” Roed said. “Last year, they had quite a run on the road. … I’ve been watching videos to see what it's like, and it looks like a blast. I mean, being on the road’s going to be a challenge, but I think we're all up for it and we're going to feed off the away (crowd’s) energy.”

Bemidji State split the overall season series with NMU this year. In their road matchup in November, the Beavers lost 2-0, then rebounded to win 4-1. When the two teams faced off in January at the Sanford Center, BSU took the opening game 4-0 before falling 5-2.

In 2022, the Beavers began the conference playoffs in Bemidji against Bowling Green, losing the opening game in a best-of-three series before rebounding to win two straight and book their date with Michigan Tech. This time, BSU won’t have the comforts of home to help settle into the playoff environment.

012523.S.BP.BSUMHKY Aaron Myers.jpg
Bemidji State junior Aaron Myers (23) fights for the puck during the first period against Northern Michigan on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“Your mindset has to be a little different,” Serratore said. “Every play matters. There's always a lot of mistakes in sports. Hockey (especially), there's a lot of mistakes. You’ve got to minimize your mistakes. Mistakes can be magnified, and all it takes is one.”

Rosén and Bemidji State’s older players are doing everything they can to impart that urgency to their younger counterparts.

“We just have to get them mentally ready,” Rosén said. “Talk to them every day, see what their pulse is like and what we need to do. I feel like it's on us as leaders, and Tom of course. But at the end of the day, they have to be ready, and we know we can do it. We've been doing it all year against the big teams. We have seen it a lot of times that we can play playoff hockey when we want to, and we just have to want it this weekend.”

012523.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Beavers.jpg
The Beavers battle for the puck during the second period against Northern Michigan on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

The Beavers (14-15-5, 12-11-3 CCHA) tip off the quarterfinal series with the Wildcats (18-16, 14-12 CCHA) at 6:07 p.m. on Friday, March 3, in Marquette, Mich. The best-of-three opening round will continue at 5:07 p.m. on Friday, March 4, and if necessary, the final game will be played at 5:07 p.m. on Sunday, March 5. All series games will be played in Marquette.

Christian Babcock
By Christian Babcock
Christian Babcock is a sports reporter at the Bemidji Pioneer. He trekked to Bemidji from his hometown of Campbell, Calif., after graduating from the Cronkite School at Arizona State University in 2021. Follow him on Twitter at @CB_Journalist for updates on the Lumberjacks and Beavers or to suggest your favorite local restaurant.
