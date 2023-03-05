MEN’S HOCKEY: Wildcats take down Beavers in OT, closing out BSU’s season

MARQUETTE, Mich. -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team can’t attribute the end of its season to lack of effort.

The fifth-seeded Beavers battled with and in many cases superseded the effort of fourth-seeded Northern Michigan on Saturday in Marquette, Mich., outshooting the Wildcats by a nearly 2-to-1 ratio. BSU’s urgency made sense, as another loss would knock them out of the CCHA Quarterfinals and end their year.

Bemidji State never went up on the scoreboard, though, and that cost them. After 60 minutes of regulation, the two teams went to overtime – but not for long.

A pair of quick NMU shots resulted in Beavers goaltender Mattias Sholl falling on his back, and David Keefer took advantage. The Northern Michigan forward picked up a loose rebound in the slot and swept it into the open net, giving the Wildcats a 2-1 win and sending them through to the CCHA Semifinals.

Bemidji State (14-17-5) controlled much of the contest with superior puck possession and shot differential, but it was finishing that was most confounding for BSU. Goaltender Beni Halasz turned in a Herculean performance for NMU (20-16), sending away 35 shots, including one in the third period where he quickly slid across the crease to deny the Beavers on the doorstep of goal.

The Wildcats took the game’s first lead midway through the second period, as Alex Frye maneuvered a puck through the legs of Sholl from the right circle at 9:59. In response, Bemidji State got its offense going with a power-play opportunity, and Ross Armour paid it off with a redirect goal right in front of the net at 16:16 in the second.

The Beavers again controlled play for much of the third period, outshooting Northern Michigan 6-3, but timely saves by Halasz kept them off the board. Those missed opportunities proved costly when Keefer struck almost immediately at 1:08 in the extra session.

Sholl stonewalled four NMU breakaways and stopped 21 shots in all to counter Halasz’s stellar night.

BSU graduates fifth-year seniors Armour, Mitchell Martan and Kaden Pickering from the program. Fourth-year seniors Brad Belisle, Michael Carr, Carter Jones, Kyle Looft, Elias Rosén and Will Zmolek must decide whether to return to the program and use their fifth year of eligibility.

Northern Michigan 2, Bemidji State 1 (OT)

BSU 0 1 0 0 -- 1

NMU 0 1 0 1 -- 2

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, NMU GOAL, Frye (Van Unen, Vanderbeck), 9:59; 2, BSU GOAL, Armour (Jones, Zmolek), 16:16, PP.

Third period -- No scoring.

Overtime – 3, NMU GOAL, Keefer (Papp, Enns), 1:08.

Saves -- Sholl (BSU) 21; Halasz (NMU) 35.