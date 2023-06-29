MEN'S HOCKEY: San Jose Sharks select incoming Bemidji State defenseman Eric Pohlkamp in NHL Entry Draft

BEMIDJI – Eric Pohlkamp wasn’t the last to find out he was drafted with the 132nd pick in the NHL Entry Draft by the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. But he definitely wasn’t the first.

While driving, his phone erupted with messages.

“I was on my way to the gym when my phone started blowing up. I didn’t even want to look at it,” Pohlkamp said. “I was coaching (with the Lakes Area Hockey Academy), and I got off the ice around pick 100. That’s when the heart started pumping a little bit. I was on my way to the gym when my Cedar Rapids group chat started going off. Then a buddy texted me congratulations. I didn’t even get the call (from San Jose) until about three minutes after that.”

Pohlkamp is the headline recruit in the Bemidji State men’s hockey team’s incoming freshman class. The reigning USHL Defenseman of the Year turned in his second campaign with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, totaling 16 goals and 35 assists in his award-winning season.

“San Jose was definitely the frontrunner, them and (the Calgary Flames),” Pohlkamp said. “There were three or four other teams, too. It’s awesome. This is what you work for. … I was nervous — nervous, excited. I watched the first round last night. I knew I wasn’t going in the first round. Once it ended, I really felt it. It’s tough to go to sleep knowing you might get drafted.”

Brainerd native Eric Pohlkamp, left, holds the trophy with Moorhead native Gavin Lindbergh at the 2022 World Junior A Challenge in Cornwall, Ontario Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. contributed photo

Pohlkamp’s connection to San Jose was aided by Dean Grillo, who advised the 5-foot-10, 201-pound right-handed defenseman. Grillo was drafted to the Sharks in 1991 with the No. 155 pick in the eighth round. He is also a partner in O2K Worldwide Management Group.

“Dino is great,” Pohlkamp said. “I see him quite a bit. He helped me a lot with all of this. He’s seen me play, and I’m really happy to have him with me (in this process).”

Pohlkamp played for the Brainerd High School boys hockey team through his junior season in 2021 before opting to play at the junior-hockey level.

“When you’re seeing your friends at (Christmas Ball) and Prom, seeing them have fun playing (hockey) together, you kind of regret it. But I’m not getting drafted if I didn’t leave for juniors when I did,” Pohlkamp said. “Everybody has wishes and needs. I needed to go to juniors to get drafted. I want to play hockey, and that was best for my hockey career.”

Despite a slow start to his post-secondary career, he earned an offer to play for the Beavers following a two-year stint at the highest level of junior hockey in the United States.

“It was tough early,” Pohlkamp said of his first season in Cedar Rapids. “I had like one point in the first half of the season. I finished the year with 18 points, which isn’t bad. I definitely got more confident in the second year. But I need that first year to get to this point.”

Pohlkamp committed to the Beavers in January 2022 before his breakout season. He played in 120 games in two years, collecting 23 goals and 46 assists. He also played in seven postseason games.

Brainerd Warriors Nick Hastings, left, and Eric Pohlkamp celebrate after Pohlkamp scored the winning goal Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, over the Bemidji Lumberjacks at Essentia Health Sports Center. Steve Kohls / Forum News Service

Now, he’s ready for the collegiate level.

“How can you not be excited?” Pohlkamp said about entering his first season of college hockey. “People ask me, ‘Why did you want to go to Bemidji State?’ They wanted me, and I wanted to be wanted. It’s a great town that’s about an hour and 40 minutes from my hometown. I love the coaches, and I love the culture.”

Pohklamp was invited to the U.S. World Junior showcase from July 27 through Aug. 4 at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich. The U.S. World Junior Showcase will determine Team USA’s roster for the next World Junior Championship — a tournament for the best under-20 players worldwide from Dec. 26 through Jan. 5 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

In the meantime, Pohlkamp will head to San Jose’s developmental camp on Saturday, July 1, before coming to Bemidji in August.

“It’s every player’s dream to get drafted,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. “We couldn’t be happier for Eric and his family. He’s an incredibly hard worker that’s driven to get better in everything he does. He’s an exciting local talent with an unbelievable work ethic. He’s earned everything he’s accomplished. We’re excited to see him in a Beaver jersey next season.”