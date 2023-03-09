99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
MEN’S HOCKEY: Ross Armour signs with ECHL’s Savannah Ghost Pirates

120722.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Ross Armour.jpg
Bemidji State fifth-year Ross Armour (17) scores during the third period against St. Thomas on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 08, 2023 07:50 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Former Bemidji State men's hockey forward Ross Armour signed a standard player's contract with the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates, the club announced Wednesday afternoon.

The Ghost Pirates are the ECHL affiliate team of the National Hockey League's Vegas Golden Knights and the American Hockey League's Henderson Silver Knights.

Armour, a co-captain for the Beavers during their 2022-23 campaign, finished third on the team in scoring after totaling 22 points off a team-high 14 goals and eight assists over 32 games. His 14 goals this season were a career high and tied for seventh in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association.

110922.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Ross Armour, Elias Rosen.jpg
Bemidji State's Elias Rosén (28) and Ross Armour (17) celebrate after Armour scored a goal during overtime against Ferris State on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Armour also paced the Beavers with seven power-play goals, which tied for second most in the CCHA. The Trail, British Columbia native concludes his five seasons with the green and white with the second-most career games played at Bemidji State with 159. He totaled 68 points off 31 goals and 37 assists during his career.

The Ghost Pirates are 20-27-9 and currently seventh in the ECHL's South Division standings.

Armour joins Kaden Pickering and Will Zmolek as former Beavers to sign professional contracts following the 2022-23 season.

030222.S.BP.BSUMHKY Alex Ierullo goal celebration1.jpg
The Beavers celebrate senior Alex Ierullo’s goal in the first period against St. Thomas on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Sanford Center.
Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer

Savannah travels to face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday, March 10. The Swamp Rabbits are led by former Beaver Alex Ierullo, who has totaled 66 points (20g-46a) in 50 games and stands fourth in the ECHL in scoring. Bemidji State hockey fans who purchased a FloHockey.tv subscription will be able to watch Pickering and all ECHL games via FloHockey.tv.

By Pioneer Staff Report
