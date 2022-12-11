SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Beavers Hockey
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

MEN’S HOCKEY: Ross Armour scores twice, Beavers blast Lakers with 4-goal 2nd period

After juggling its line combinations, Bemidji State scored four times in the second frame, powering a dominant win that ensured the Beavers wouldn’t have to deal with any late-game drama.

121422.S.BP.BSUMHKY Ross Armour.jpg
Bemidji State fifth-year Ross Armour (17) chases the puck during the second period against Lake Superior State on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
Christian Babcock
By Christian Babcock
December 10, 2022 10:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team wasn’t happy about its performance Friday night against Lake Superior State.

The Beavers gave up a one-goal lead in the final moments of regulation, then lost in overtime to secure a single CCHA point in a game that seemed destined for three. But on Saturday at the Sanford Center, BSU freshened up its approach against the Lakers.

After juggling its line combinations, Bemidji State scored four goals in the second period, powering a dominant 4-1 win that ensured the Beavers wouldn’t have to deal with any late-game drama.

“It was a weird game,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. “The second period, we converted on some power plays. We made some plays and we got the lead. It was nice playing with a four-goal lead. It was an odd second period, that's for sure. And if it goes the other way where you don't convert, then obviously the momentum shifts the other way and things can get really hairy. But the guys did a good job on the power play.”

121422.S.BP.BSUMHKY Kyle Looft.jpg
Bemidji State senior Kyle Looft (7) shoots the puck to score during the second period against Lake Superior State on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

BSU (7-5-4, 5-2-3 CCHA) scored three of its four goals with at least a one-man advantage, and Lleyton Roed got the prolific second period started with a score amid traffic in front of the net at 3:26. Kyle Looft netted the Beavers’ lone even-strength goal, stalking in from the right circle at 7:32.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then Armour took over, sliding a slow shot through the crease during a 5-on-3 at 11:21 and picking up a quick deflection in the slot on the power play at 18:52.

“We needed that (after) not scoring in the first,” Armour said. “Getting those power-play goals was huge for our power play and just building off that.”

Bemidji State essentially held the line from there, though Lake State (2-12-2, 1-8-1 CCHA) got one goal back on Louis Boudon’s power-play score at 7:27 in the third period. The Beavers nearly let in another goal during the final five minutes, prompting Serratore to call a timeout.

121422.S.BP.BSUMHKY Jere Vaisanen.jpg
Bemidji State sophomore Jere Vaisanen (16) fights for the puck during the second period against Lake Superior State on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“At the end of the day, we're trying to learn how to close down a game,” Serratore said. “That was the biggest thing, it was good practice for us to close down a game. But then you get out of your rhythm by getting penalties. How can you get into a rhythm if you're going to get penalties? That's what happened to them in the second period, and it was a little bit of our problem in the third.”

Yet BSU successfully surmounted Alexander Lundman’s late tripping minor and secured the three-goal win – Bemidji State’s first at home and third overall this season.

“Last night, we had a little letdown,” Looft said. “It's big in hockey, you’ve got to be able to learn how to hold that lead. And if you don't, obviously, you're going to have issues. So we addressed that. I thought we did a good job tonight. And that's all that matters going forward, keep working on it.”

Up against the last-place Lakers, the Beavers were primed for their first six-point weekend of the year but let that opportunity slip away on Friday night. The loss of those two conference points stung even after BSU’s big win on Saturday, and the pain reminded a young Bemidji State group how much growing it still has to do.

121422.S.BP.BSUMHKY Mitchell Martan.jpg
Bemidji State fifth-year Mitchell Martan (14) moves the puck during the first period against Lake Superior State on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“It’s baby steps,” Serratore said. “That's how I look at it. But we’ve got to learn how to close games down, and we've got to learn how to play the last two minutes. It's been a disease for us this year. You’ve got to do something about it, you’ve just got to deliver.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mattias Sholl stopped 23 shots in goal for the Beavers, nearly recording a shutout, while LSSU’s Ethan Langenegger compiled an equivalent total of 23 stops.

Bemidji State next faces CCHA points leader No. 16 Minnesota State on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 15-16, in Mankato.

Bemidji State 4, Lake Superior State 1

LSSU 0 0 1 -- 1

BSU 0 4 0 -- 4

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- 1, BSU GOAL, Roed (Armour, Martin), 3:26, PP; 2, BSU GOAL, Looft (unassisted), 7:32; 3, BSU GOAL, Armour (Zmolek, Rosén), 11:21, 5v3; 4, BSU GOAL, Armour (Rosén, Zmolek), 18:52, PP.

Third period -- 5, LSSU GOAL, Boudon (Tritt, Bakos), 7:27, PP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saves -- Sholl (BSU) 23; Langenegger (LSSU) 23.

121422.S.BP.BSUMHKY Celebration.jpg
The Beavers celebrate after freshman Lleyton Roed scored a goal during the second period against Lake Superior State on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
121422.S.BP.BSUMHKY Lleyton Roed.jpg
Bemidji State freshman Lleyton Roed (29) goes for the puck during the first period against Lake Superior State on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Related Topics: BEMIDJI STATE BEAVERSMEN'S HOCKEY
Christian Babcock
By Christian Babcock
Christian Babcock is a sports reporter at the Bemidji Pioneer. He trekked to Bemidji from his hometown of Campbell, Calif., after graduating from the Cronkite School at Arizona State University in 2021. Follow him on Twitter at @CB_Journalist for updates on the Lumberjacks and Beavers or to suggest your favorite local restaurant.
What to read next
Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Ta'lon Cooper looks to pass while Chicago State Cougars forward Tehshaundre Cole (23) defends on Dec. 22, 2022, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
College
Gophers hold off Chicago State in final minute
Chicago State missed a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left allowing Minnesota to escape with the win
December 22, 2022 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
112322.S.BP.BSUWHKY-ASSISTANTS 9
Beavers Hockey
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Bemidji State adds sibling, local products in 2023 class
Forward Talya Hendrickson (Warroad), forward Kate Johnson (Warroad), defenseman Olivia Dronen (Moorhead) and defenseman Riley Reeves (Woodbury) will join the Beavers in time for the 2023-24 season.
December 21, 2022 06:11 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
110321.S.BP.BSUMHKY Tom Serratore timeout.jpg
Beavers Hockey
MEN’S HOCKEY: Fergus Falls alum among 4 new Beavers in signing class
Bemidji State men’s hockey head coach Tom Serratore announced the addition of four new players to the Beavers’ signing class, including a former Fergus Falls Otter.
December 21, 2022 04:32 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
113022.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Defense.jpg
Beavers Hockey
MEN’S HOCKEY: Lewandowski, Sholl honored by CCHA after sweep of MSU
Bemidji State pulled down two CCHA player of the week awards on Monday after sweeping Minnesota State for the first time since 2006.
December 19, 2022 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report