99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Beavers Hockey
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

MEN’S HOCKEY: Mattias Sholl, Will Zmolek named CCHA Players of the Month

December continues to bear fruit for the Bemidji State men’s hockey team, as Mattias Sholl and Will Zmolek were named CCHA Players of the Month for the final month of 2022.

113022.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Will Zmolek.jpg
Bemidji State senior Will Zmolek (4) shoots the puck during the second period against North Dakota on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 04, 2023 05:13 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI – December was a productive month for the Bemidji State men’s hockey team.

That stretch garnered even more notoriety on Wednesday, as Mattias Sholl and Will Zmolek were named CCHA Players of the Month for the final month of 2022.

Sholl, a native of Hermosa Beach, Calif., was named Goaltender of the Month after posting a 4-1-1 record during December and leading the CCHA with a 2.26 goals against average and .915 save percentage. He recorded the most wins among conference goaltenders during the month and made a total of 150 saves over 371:21 of action, including two games of 30 or more saves. He capped his December by stopping 65-of-69 shots at then-No. 16 Minnesota State for the Beavers’ first road sweep of the Mavericks since 2006.

032322.S.BP.BSUMHKY Mattias Sholl DUPLICATE.jpg
Bemidji State goalie Mattias Sholl (30) watches as the puck flies over the net in the second period against Minnesota State in the CCHA Mason Cup Championship game on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Mankato.
Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer

Zmolek, a native of Rochester, was named Defenseman of the Month. He earned his first career CCHA monthly award after helping the Beavers to a 4-1-1 month of December and leading all CCHA defensemen with six points off one goal and five assists. During the month, he also held a four-game point streak that included back-to-back multi-point efforts. He also blocked 15 shots defensively – the fourth-highest total among conference skaters – and held a +2 rating on the ice.

Joining Zmolek and Sholl were Bowling Green's Austen Swankler as CCHA Forward of the Month and Minnesota State's Christian Fitzgerald as Rookie of the Month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bemidji State returns to regular season action this weekend for a home-and-home series with nonconference opponent Minnesota Duluth. The Beavers first host the Bulldogs at 7:07 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, at the Sanford Center, then travel east to Duluth for game two at 6:07 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Related Topics: BEMIDJI STATE BEAVERSMEN'S HOCKEY
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What to read next
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Wisconsin
College
Men's basketball: No. 14 Wisconsin ekes out victory over Minnesota
Wisconsin (11-2, 3-0 Big Ten) played most of the game without Tyler Wahl, the team's leading scorer and rebounder.
January 03, 2023 10:29 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
BSU_Basketball web art.jpg
College
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Beavers win 4th straight with 91-82 victory over Northland
Bemidji State has now reeled off four consecutive wins for the first time since Feb. 14-22, 2020.
January 02, 2023 08:33 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis drops back to pass against Syracuse during the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday.
College
How will the Gophers football team look in 2023?
The Gophers have 12 returning starters for next season
January 01, 2023 03:22 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
010423.S.BP.BSUMHKY Beavers.jpg
Beavers Hockey
MEN’S HOCKEY: No. 1 Minnesota edges Beavers with late goal in festive, sold-out exhibition
“It was a fun game,” Bemidji State head coach Tom Serratore said. “It was fun playing Minnesota. I thought it was great entertainment for our fans."
December 31, 2022 09:24 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock