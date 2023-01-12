99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Beavers Hockey
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

MEN’S HOCKEY: Mattias Sholl named to Mike Richter Award Watch List for top goalie

Bemidji State's sophomore goaltender was named to the Hockey Commissioners Association’s 2023 Mike Richter Award Watch List, putting him on the radar for top netminder in Division I.

011123.S.BP.BSUMHKY Mattias Sholl.jpg
Bemidji State sophomore Mattias Sholl (30) makes a save during the second period against Minnesota Duluth on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 12, 2023 04:28 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI – The nation has its eyes on Mattias Sholl.

The Bemidji State men’s hockey sophomore goaltender was named to the Hockey Commissioners Association’s 2023 Mike Richter Award Watch List, putting him on the radar of the selection committee for the top netminder in NCAA Division I men's hockey. Sholl, a native of Hermosa Beach, Calif., joins 40 other goalies vying for the award from across the country.

Sholl has posted a 7-3-5 record in net in the first half of his sophomore campaign. He ranks fourth in Division I among goalies who have played in 10 or more games with a .926 save percentage, stopping 365 of 394 shots faced. He also ranks fifth in the nation with a goals-against average of 1.88 and has logged 925:54 of ice time, 75.4 percent of the team's goaltending minutes. Sholl leads the Central Collegiate Hockey Association in both GAA and save percentage.

A committee of voters made up of a cross section of coaches, administrators, scouts and media will pare this list down to approximately 15 names within the next three weeks, then ultimately choose the winner, who will be announced in April during the NCAA Frozen Four.

011123.S.BP.BSUMHKY Mattias Sholl 2.jpg
Bemidji State sophomore Mattias Sholl (30) adjusts his helmet during overtime against Minnesota Duluth on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Related Topics: BEMIDJI STATE BEAVERSMEN'S HOCKEY
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
101222.S.BP.BSUFOOT Ty Cobb and Bill Ketola.JPG
College
FOOTBALL: Alt, Beaulieu, Cobb, Kaplan named Don Hansen D-II All-Americans
The Bemidji State football team is still not done adding accolades. Brendan Beaulieu, Zollie Kaplan, Brandon Alt and Ty Cobb were named to the 2022 Don Hansen Division II All-America Team.
January 11, 2023 05:42 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
UND Women's hockey
College
Judge dismisses latest Title IX lawsuit about University of North Dakota women’s hockey team
Judge Peter Welte of the U.S. District Court for North Dakota, ruled the women do not have jurisdiction to file lawsuit against UND as non-students.
January 11, 2023 02:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
091722.S.BP.BSUMGOLF Seth Schricker.jpg
College
MEN’S GOLF: Head coach Ekren Miller adds seven signees for Bemidji State
Beavers coach Ekren Miller announced on Tuesday the addition of seven new student-athletes: Tony Carlin, Ryan Engel, Saylor Kuenzel, Teagan LaPlante, Cullen Ryan, Alex Tanner and Charlie Williams.
January 10, 2023 04:38 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) holds the trophy after winning the CFP national championship game against the TCU Horned Frogs on Jan. 9, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
College
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Georgia blasts TCU to claim back-to-back championships
Bulldogs' 65-7 victory marked the largest blowout ever in a title game
January 09, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media