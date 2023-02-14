99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
MEN'S HOCKEY: Lleyton Roed wins 5th CCHA Rookie of the Week award

At this rate, they might name it after him.

110222.S.BP.BSUMHKY Lleyton Roed.jpg
Bemidji State freshman Lleyton Roed (29) shoots the puck during the first period against St. Cloud State on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 14, 2023 06:32 AM
BEMIDJI — At this rate, they might name it after him.

Bemidji State men's hockey freshman forward Lleyton Roed was named the Central Collegiate Hockey Association Rookie of the Week for the fifth time this season on Monday after helping the Beavers to a series split at Ferris State.

Roed recorded a goal and assist for two points last week. His eight shots led the team and were second among all CCHA skaters.

He had three shots in a 3-2 loss on Friday before notching a goal and an assist with a game-high five shots in a 6-2 victory on Saturday. Roed finished with an even on-ice rating for the weekend.

Roed joins Michigan Tech's Kyle Kukkonen (Forward of the Week) and Brett Thorne (Defenseman of the Week) and Northern Michigan's Beni Halasz (Goaltender of the Week) as weekly conference honorees.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
