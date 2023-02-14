MEN'S HOCKEY: Lleyton Roed wins 5th CCHA Rookie of the Week award

BEMIDJI — At this rate, they might name it after him.

Bemidji State men's hockey freshman forward Lleyton Roed was named the Central Collegiate Hockey Association Rookie of the Week for the fifth time this season on Monday after helping the Beavers to a series split at Ferris State.

Roed recorded a goal and assist for two points last week. His eight shots led the team and were second among all CCHA skaters.

He had three shots in a 3-2 loss on Friday before notching a goal and an assist with a game-high five shots in a 6-2 victory on Saturday. Roed finished with an even on-ice rating for the weekend.

Roed joins Michigan Tech's Kyle Kukkonen (Forward of the Week) and Brett Thorne (Defenseman of the Week) and Northern Michigan's Beni Halasz (Goaltender of the Week) as weekly conference honorees.