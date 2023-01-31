6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Beavers Hockey
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

MEN’S HOCKEY: Lleyton Roed wins 2nd straight CCHA Rookie of the Week, 4th of season

Roed led all league rookies with two points last week, pacing Bemidji State with a +2 rating. Helping the Beavers to a series split, he assisted on the game-winning goal in Friday's victory.

012523.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Lleyton Roed.jpg
Bemidji State freshman Lleyton Roed (29) moves to the net during the second period against Northern Michigan on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 30, 2023 06:15 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI – Lleyton Roed has gone back to back.

The Bemidji State men’s hockey freshman winger has once again won the CCHA Rookie of the Week award, marking his second straight week receiving it and the fourth time overall this season. His four weekly awards lead all CCHA rookies.

Roed led all league rookies with two points on a goal and an assist last week, pacing Bemidji State with a +2 rating on the ice. Helping the Beavers to a series split at Lake Superior State, he assisted on the game-winning goal in Friday's 3-2 victory before scoring the team's second goal in a 3-2 loss on Saturday. His 10 total shots on goal were the second most among all CCHA skaters.

Roed joins Minnesota State's David Silye (Forward of the Week), LSSU's Jacob Bengtsson (Defenseman of the Week) and Michigan Tech's Blake Pietila (Goaltender of the Week) as this week’s conference award winners.

Roed and the rest of the Beavers return to Sanford Center this weekend and host No. 12 Michigan Tech for a two-game league series beginning at 7:07 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics: BEMIDJI STATE BEAVERSMEN'S HOCKEY
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
020123.S.BP.BSUBBB John Sutherland.jpg
College
MEN’S BASKETBALL: John Sutherland wins 3rd NSIC POTW after prolific weekend
The junior forward from Grand Rapids averaged a double-double, compiling 21.5 points and 11 rebounds per game in Bemidji State's weekend split against Southwest Minnesota State and Sioux Falls.
January 30, 2023 07:14 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Minnesota-Gophers.jpg
College
Women’s basketball: Gophers blown out by No. 13 Michigan
The Gophers (9-12 overall, 2-8 Big Ten) led only once, 2-0, on a layup by Rose Micheaux in the game’s first 16 seconds.
January 29, 2023 07:31 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
BSU_Track web art.jpg
College
TRACK AND FIELD: Doss, Goodwin set BSU records at UND Open
Tierra Doss got things going on Friday evening. Her throw of 134 feet, 3 inches set a program record in the discus as she finished sixth overall.
January 29, 2023 09:07 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BSU_Hockey web art.jpg
Beavers Hockey
MEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers lose late lead, suffer last-second defeat to Lake State
Bemidji State led Lake Superior State 2-1 and was poised to complete a sweep after its dramatic come-from-behind 3-2 victory on Friday. But Lake State returned the favor on Saturday.
January 28, 2023 08:59 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report