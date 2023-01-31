MEN’S HOCKEY: Lleyton Roed wins 2nd straight CCHA Rookie of the Week, 4th of season

BEMIDJI – Lleyton Roed has gone back to back.

The Bemidji State men’s hockey freshman winger has once again won the CCHA Rookie of the Week award, marking his second straight week receiving it and the fourth time overall this season. His four weekly awards lead all CCHA rookies.

Roed led all league rookies with two points on a goal and an assist last week, pacing Bemidji State with a +2 rating on the ice. Helping the Beavers to a series split at Lake Superior State, he assisted on the game-winning goal in Friday's 3-2 victory before scoring the team's second goal in a 3-2 loss on Saturday. His 10 total shots on goal were the second most among all CCHA skaters.

Roed joins Minnesota State's David Silye (Forward of the Week), LSSU's Jacob Bengtsson (Defenseman of the Week) and Michigan Tech's Blake Pietila (Goaltender of the Week) as this week’s conference award winners.

Roed and the rest of the Beavers return to Sanford Center this weekend and host No. 12 Michigan Tech for a two-game league series beginning at 7:07 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.