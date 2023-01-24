STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Sports | Beavers Hockey
MEN’S HOCKEY: Lleyton Roed picks up league-leading 3rd CCHA Rookie of the Week

The White Bear Lake native totaled two points off one goal and one assist last weekend in the Beavers' series split with Northern Michigan at the Sanford Center.

012523.S.BP.BSUMHKY Lleyton Roed.jpg
Bemidji State freshman Lleyton Roed (29) moves the puck up the ice during the first period against Northern Michigan on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 23, 2023 06:09 PM
BEMIDJI – Bemidji State men's hockey freshman forward Lleyton Roed was recognized as the Central Collegiate Hockey Association Rookie of the Week on Monday. This is Roed’s third weekly accolade of the season, and he now leads conference rookies in weekly honors.

The White Bear Lake native totaled two points off one goal and one assist last weekend in the Beavers' series split with Northern Michigan at the Sanford Center. Roed recorded both points in Friday's 4-0 victory over the Wildcats after he assisted on the Beavers' second goal and then later scored the fourth goal. He finished the weekend with an even rating on the ice and posted nine shots on goal, second most on the team.

Roed now paces league rookies with 18 points on the season (7g-11a) and has compiled the best rookie season at Bemidji State since Elias Rosén recorded 24 points in 35 games during his freshman campaign in 2019-20.

Joining Roed with weekly accolades are Mack Byers from St. Thomas as the Forward of the Week, Akito Hirose from Minnesota State as the Defenseman of the Week and Michigan Tech's Blake Pietila as the Goaltender of the Week.

Bemidji State will now hit the road and travel to Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., to take on Lake Superior State looking to gain traction in the CCHA standings. The Beavers and Lakers will play game one of their two-game league series at 6:07 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27.

