99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Beavers Hockey
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

MEN'S HOCKEY: Lleyton Roed named to HCA's Tim Taylor Award Watch List

020823.S.BP.BSUMHKY Lleyton Roed.jpg
Bemidji State freshman Lleyton Roed (29) moves the puck during the second period against Michigan Tech on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 10, 2023 04:14 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI – Bemidji State men's hockey freshman winger Lleyton Roed was named to the "Watch List" for the Hockey Commissioners Association Tim Taylor Rookie of the Year Award, announced the HCA on Thursday.

Roed is one of 27 student-athletes in NCAA Division I men's hockey to be named to the list and just one of two from the Central Collegiate Hockey Association.

The White Bear Lake native leads CCHA rookies and is tied for the BSU team lead with 22 points off nine goals and 13 assists this season. He is tied for 18th in scoring among rookies in Division I, while his nine goals this season are tied for 21st nationally among freshmen.

He has compiled the best rookie season at BSU since Elias Rosén totaled 24 points in 35 games (5g-19a) during his first season with the Beavers (2019-20).

Bemidji State's Division I record for most points by a freshman is held by Jordan George, who recorded 34 points (13g-21a) in 36 games during the 2009-10 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roed is a four-time CCHA Rookie of the Week honoree this season and was named the CCHA Rookie of the Month for January. He has recorded a point in seven of the last nine games for the Beavers, which included a six-game scoring streak.

The Tim Taylor Award is voted upon by the nation's assistant coaches, and at season's end, a ballot will be presented to assistant coaches to identify a winner. The winner will be announced during the Frozen Four in Tampa, Fla., in April.

Related Topics: BEMIDJI STATE BEAVERSMEN'S HOCKEY
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence of Florida (56) practices with offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz of Minnesota (74) on Feb. 2, 2023 — the third day of Senior Bowl week in Mobile, Alabama.
College
Gophers center John Michael Schmitz stands out at Senior Bowl
Regarded as one of the top interior offensive lineman, Schmitz is moving up draft rankings
February 07, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota Gophers head coach Ben Johnson gestures to his team during a game against Northwestern on Jan. 28, 2023 in Evanston, Illinois.
College
Gophers men’s basketball coach understands pains of current losing streak: Been there, done that
Ben Johnson has experienced winless droughts both as a player and assistant coach with the Gophers
February 06, 2023 02:26 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
BSU_Tennis.jpg
College
WOMEN'S TENNIS: Bemidji State drops both in Duluth
The Bemidji State women's tennis team fell to Minnesota-Duluth and the College of St. Scholastica on Saturday in Duluth.
February 06, 2023 08:54 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BSU_Track web art.jpg
College
TRACK AND FIELD: Beavers win nine events, Goodwin sets another mile record
BSU's Mary Goodwin bettered her own program record in the mile when she won the event with a time of 5 minutes, 10.1 seconds.
February 05, 2023 07:53 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report