MEN'S HOCKEY: Lleyton Roed named to HCA's Tim Taylor Award Watch List

BEMIDJI – Bemidji State men's hockey freshman winger Lleyton Roed was named to the "Watch List" for the Hockey Commissioners Association Tim Taylor Rookie of the Year Award, announced the HCA on Thursday.

Roed is one of 27 student-athletes in NCAA Division I men's hockey to be named to the list and just one of two from the Central Collegiate Hockey Association.

The White Bear Lake native leads CCHA rookies and is tied for the BSU team lead with 22 points off nine goals and 13 assists this season. He is tied for 18th in scoring among rookies in Division I, while his nine goals this season are tied for 21st nationally among freshmen.

He has compiled the best rookie season at BSU since Elias Rosén totaled 24 points in 35 games (5g-19a) during his first season with the Beavers (2019-20).

Bemidji State's Division I record for most points by a freshman is held by Jordan George, who recorded 34 points (13g-21a) in 36 games during the 2009-10 season.

Roed is a four-time CCHA Rookie of the Week honoree this season and was named the CCHA Rookie of the Month for January. He has recorded a point in seven of the last nine games for the Beavers, which included a six-game scoring streak.

The Tim Taylor Award is voted upon by the nation's assistant coaches, and at season's end, a ballot will be presented to assistant coaches to identify a winner. The winner will be announced during the Frozen Four in Tampa, Fla., in April.

