MEN’S HOCKEY: Lleyton Roed named back-to-back CCHA Rookie of the Month

BEMIDJI – For the second consecutive month, Bemidji State men's hockey freshman forward Lleyton Roed was named the Central Collegiate Hockey Association Rookie of the Month, this time for the month of February.

The White Bear Lake native led Bemidji State and all league freshmen with 10 points off five goals and five assists while also compiling a +3 rating on the ice. Roed ranked second among all skaters in points and assists and third in goals and power-play goals during the month.

He totaled 24 shots on goal to lead the team and had three multi-point efforts during the month, including a career-high four points (2g-2a) in a 7-2 victory at St. Thomas on Feb. 25.

Roed leads all Bemidji State and CCHA rookies and is tied for 13th nationally with 30 points (13g-17a) this season. He has also tied BSU alumnus Andrew Murray’s 2001-02 campaign for the fifth-best season scoring mark in Bemidji State's Division I program history. Roed’s is the best scoring performance by a Beaver freshman since Jordan George recorded a program D-I record 34 points (13g-21a) during the 2009-10 season.

Northern Michigan's Andre Ghantous and Simon Kjellberg Jr. were tabbed as the league’s Forward and Defenseman of the Month, respectively, while Michigan Tech's Blake Pietila was named the Goaltender of the Month.

Also this week, BSU defenseman Elias Rosén was named CCHA Defenseman of the Week after posting four points in the Beavers’ series against St. Thomas last weekend. It is Rosén’s third weekly honor this season.