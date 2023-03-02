99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
MEN’S HOCKEY: Lleyton Roed named back-to-back CCHA Rookie of the Month

The White Bear Lake native led all league freshmen with 10 points while also compiling a +3 rating on the ice. Roed ranked second among all skaters in points and assists and third in goals.

Bemidji State freshman Lleyton Roed controls the puck during the first period against Minnesota State on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 02, 2023 08:51 AM

BEMIDJI – For the second consecutive month, Bemidji State men's hockey freshman forward Lleyton Roed was named the Central Collegiate Hockey Association Rookie of the Month, this time for the month of February.

The White Bear Lake native led Bemidji State and all league freshmen with 10 points off five goals and five assists while also compiling a +3 rating on the ice. Roed ranked second among all skaters in points and assists and third in goals and power-play goals during the month.

He totaled 24 shots on goal to lead the team and had three multi-point efforts during the month, including a career-high four points (2g-2a) in a 7-2 victory at St. Thomas on Feb. 25.

Roed leads all Bemidji State and CCHA rookies and is tied for 13th nationally with 30 points (13g-17a) this season. He has also tied BSU alumnus Andrew Murray’s 2001-02 campaign for the fifth-best season scoring mark in Bemidji State's Division I program history. Roed’s is the best scoring performance by a Beaver freshman since Jordan George recorded a program D-I record 34 points (13g-21a) during the 2009-10 season.

Northern Michigan's Andre Ghantous and Simon Kjellberg Jr. were tabbed as the league’s Forward and Defenseman of the Month, respectively, while Michigan Tech's Blake Pietila was named the Goaltender of the Month.

Also this week, BSU defenseman Elias Rosén was named CCHA Defenseman of the Week after posting four points in the Beavers’ series against St. Thomas last weekend. It is Rosén’s third weekly honor this season.

Bemidji State's Elias Rosén gets a backhand pass from teammate Kaden Pickering in the Beavers' zone during a game against St. Thomas on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Mendota Heights.
Shannon Stieg / Special to The Rink Live

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
