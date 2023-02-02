99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Beavers Hockey
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

MEN’S HOCKEY: Lleyton Roed concludes January with CCHA Rookie of the Month

A three-time CCHA Rookie of the Week honoree during the month of January, Lleyton Roed paced all league freshmen with eight points off two goals and six assists in eight games.

121422.S.BP.BSUMHKY Lleyton Roed.jpg
Bemidji State freshman Lleyton Roed (29) goes for the puck during the first period against Lake Superior State on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 02, 2023 08:00 AM
BEMIDJI – Bemidji State men's hockey freshman forward Lleyton Roed has capped off his hot month of January by being named the Central Collegiate Hockey Association Rookie of the Month by the league on Wednesday.

A three-time CCHA Rookie of the Week honoree during the month, Roed paced all league freshmen with eight points off two goals and six assists in eight games. The White Bear Lake native recorded at least one point in six games during the month and once held a four-game point streak. He also posted a team-high 29 shots during January, as well as two two-point games.

Roed is having one of the most successful freshman campaigns at Bemidji State in recent years, totaling 20 points (8g-12) in just 26 collegiate games. His point total is the most by a BSU freshman since Elias Rosén compiled 24 points during his freshman season in 2019-20. Bemidji State's Division I record for most points by a freshman is held by Jordan George, who recorded 34 points (13g-21a) in 36 games during the 2009-10 season.

Joining Roed as league players of the month were Bowling Green's Austen Swankler as the Forward of the Month, Minnesota State's Akito Hirose as the Defenseman of the Month and Michigan Tech's Blake Pietila as the Goaltender of the Month.

Roed and the rest of the Beavers return to Sanford Center this weekend to host No. 12 Michigan Tech for a two-game league series beginning at 7:07 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.

Related Topics: BEMIDJI STATE BEAVERSMEN'S HOCKEY
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
