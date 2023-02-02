MEN’S HOCKEY: Lleyton Roed concludes January with CCHA Rookie of the Month

BEMIDJI – Bemidji State men's hockey freshman forward Lleyton Roed has capped off his hot month of January by being named the Central Collegiate Hockey Association Rookie of the Month by the league on Wednesday.

A three-time CCHA Rookie of the Week honoree during the month, Roed paced all league freshmen with eight points off two goals and six assists in eight games. The White Bear Lake native recorded at least one point in six games during the month and once held a four-game point streak. He also posted a team-high 29 shots during January, as well as two two-point games.

Roed is having one of the most successful freshman campaigns at Bemidji State in recent years, totaling 20 points (8g-12) in just 26 collegiate games. His point total is the most by a BSU freshman since Elias Rosén compiled 24 points during his freshman season in 2019-20. Bemidji State's Division I record for most points by a freshman is held by Jordan George, who recorded 34 points (13g-21a) in 36 games during the 2009-10 season.

Joining Roed as league players of the month were Bowling Green's Austen Swankler as the Forward of the Month, Minnesota State's Akito Hirose as the Defenseman of the Month and Michigan Tech's Blake Pietila as the Goaltender of the Month.

Roed and the rest of the Beavers return to Sanford Center this weekend to host No. 12 Michigan Tech for a two-game league series beginning at 7:07 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.