MEN’S HOCKEY: Lewandowski, Sholl honored by CCHA after sweep of MSU

Bemidji State pulled down two CCHA player of the week awards on Monday after sweeping Minnesota State for the first time since 2006.

113022.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Defense.jpg
Bemidji State's Elias Rosén (28) and Jakub Lewandowski (26) defend the puck during the second period against North Dakota on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 19, 2022 03:52 PM
BEMIDJI – A banner weekend for the Bemidji State men’s hockey team just got even better.

The Beavers pulled down two CCHA player of the week awards on Monday after sweeping Minnesota State for the first time since 2006. Sophomore forward Jakub Lewandowski was named conference Forward of the Week, and sophomore netminder Mattias Sholl was named Goaltender of the Week.

A native of Torun, Poland, Lewandowski earned his first career weekly award after scoring a league-high two goals plus an assist to close the weekend with three points. Lewandowski compiled a +3 rating in BSU’s series with the Mavericks.

032322.S.BP.BSUMHKY Mattias Sholl DUPLICATE.jpg
Bemidji State goalie Mattias Sholl (30) watches as the puck flies over the net in the second period against Minnesota State in the CCHA Mason Cup Championship game on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Mankato.
Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer

Sholl, who hails from Hermosa Beach, Calif., went 2-0 and posted a 1.93 goals-against average and .942 save percentage against MSU. He led the CCHA with 65 saves over the weekend and also paced the conference in GAA and save percentage. Sholl has won Goaltender of the Week three times this season and five times in his two-year career.

Ferris State’s Brenden MacLaren was named the league's Defenseman of the Week, while St. Thomas' Jake Braccini was named its Rookie of the Week.

Bemidji State returns to action for an exhibition against No. 3 Minnesota at 5:07 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, at the Sanford Center.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
