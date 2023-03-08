MEN’S HOCKEY: Kaden Pickering signs pro deal with ECHL’s Iowa Heartlanders

BEMIDJI – Bemidji State men's hockey forward Kaden Pickering signed a standard player's contract with the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders, the club announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The fifth-year senior transfer played in all 36 games for the Beavers in 2022-23 and recorded 14 points off five goals and nine assists. After completing four years at St. Lawrence and transferring to Bemidji State in the fall of 2022, Pickering has appeared in 150 collegiate games and totaled 59 career points off 25 goals and 34 assists.

The Madrid, N.Y., native led the BSU forward corps this season with 24 blocked shots and tied for third on the team with 75 shots on goal. He scored one shorthanded goal this season and scored the game-winning goal against Northern Michigan on Jan. 20.

Bemidji State fifth-year Kaden Pickering (18) moves the puck up the ice to score during the third period on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Pickering joins Will Zmolek as former Beavers to sign professional contracts following the 2022-23 season.

Iowa hosts the Cincinnati Cyclones on Wednesday, March 8, to begin a three-game homestand at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. Bemidji State hockey fans who purchased a FloHockey.tv subscription will be able to watch Pickering and all ECHL games via FloHockey.tv.