MEN’S HOCKEY: Fergus Falls alum among 4 new Beavers in signing class

BEMIDJI – On Wednesday, Bemidji State men’s hockey head coach Tom Serratore announced the addition of four new players to the Beavers’ signing class.

Forward Lucas Brennan (Winnipeg, Manitoba), forward and Fergus Falls High School alumnus Isaac Johnson (Dalton), goaltender Andrew Ness (Winnipeg, Manitoba) and defenseman Isa Parekh (Nobleton, Ontario) have signed to join BSU's squad. They accompany Gustav Ozolins, Eric Pohlkamp, Jake McLean and Noah Quinn, who had already signed with Bemidji State.

"We are excited to add these players to our Beaver hockey family," said associate head coach Travis Winter in a release. "They bring a good mix of character, competitiveness and talent. They will be nice additions to our future Beaver hockey teams."

Bemidji State assistant coach Travis Winter, top, supervises the Beavers during a January 2022 game against Ferris State at the Sanford Center. Winter served as interim head coach for the contest. Pioneer file photo

Johnson is in his first season with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders of the United States Hockey League and has helped the RoughRiders to a 10-10-2-1 record through the team's first 23 games of the 2022-23 season. In 18 games, he has posted four points off three goals and one assist and has 12 shots on goal. Prior to his junior hockey career, Johnson played for the Fergus Falls boys hockey program and helped the Otters reach the Section 6A Championship in 2021-22.

Brennan is in his second season with the Selkirk Steelers of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League and has helped the Steelers to a 10-17-3 record through the first 31 games of the 2022-23 season. In 27 games, he leads the MJHL with 26 goals and is tied for the league's lead with 46 points.

Ness is in his first season with the Fort McMurray Oil Barons of the Alberta Junior Hockey League and has helped the Oil Barons to a 18-13-3 record through the team's first 34 games of the 2022-23 season. In 14 games, he has posted a 6-5-0 record with a .926 save percentage and 2.56 goals against average and stands fourth in the AJHL in save percentage.

Parekh is in his fourth season of junior hockey in the Ontario Junior Hockey League and spent two and a half seasons with the North York Rangers before being traded to the Georgetown Raiders on Dec. 14. Parekh is currently tied for sixth among defensemen in the OJHL with 30 points.