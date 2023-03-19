99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Beavers Hockey

MEN’S HOCKEY: Elias Rosén signs ATO with ECHL’s Kansas City, gets 1st pro point

Rosén made his debut with the Mavericks Friday and recorded his first professional point in a 5-2 win over the Wichita Thunder. He joins former BSU defenseman Tommy Muck on Kansas City's squad.

113022.S.BP.BSUMHKY Elias Rosen.jpg
Bemidji State senior Elias Rosén (28) passes the puck to sophomore Jakub Lewandowski during the first period against North Dakota on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 7:31 PM

BEMIDJI – Former Bemidji State men's hockey defenseman Elias Rosén has signed an Amateur Tryout Contract with the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks, the club announced Friday. The Mavericks are the ECHL affiliate team of the National Hockey League's Seattle Kraken and American Hockey League's Coachella Valley Firebirds.

The Mora, Sweden, native played in all 36 games for the Beavers during his senior campaign and finished second on the team with 28 points off four goals and 24 assists (fourth in the CCHA in assists). He was selected to the All-Central Collegiate Hockey Association First Team for the third time in his career following the season.

Rosén recorded a point in 19 of 36 games for the Beavers, including seven multi-point games, the second most on the team. Bemidji State went 10-6-3 when Rosén recorded one or more points. He was also one of five players in the league this year to record a four-point effort when he scored a goal and three assists at St. Thomas on Feb. 25.

120722.S.BP.BSUMHKY Elias Rosen.jpg
Bemidji State senior Elias Rosén (28) controls the puck during the third period against St. Thomas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Rosén totaled 94 points (21g-73) in 134 games over his four-year career and is second among BSU defensemen during the Beavers’ Division I era in points and tied for eighth overall. His 73 helpers are tied for the fifth-most ever at Bemidji State.

Rosén joins former Bemidji State defenseman Tommy Muck (2016-20) on the Mavericks. Muck is leading the team's defensemen with 26 points (5g-21a) in 54 games so far this season. The Mavericks are currently second in the Mountain Division standings in the ECHL and are 27-24-6.

Rosén joins Ross Armour, Kaden Pickering and Will Zmolek as former Beavers to sign professional contracts following the 2022-23 season. Rosén made his debut with the Mavericks Friday and recorded his first professional point in a 5-2 win over the Wichita Thunder. Bemidji State hockey fans who purchased a FloHockey.tv subscription will be able to watch all ECHL games via FloHockey.tv.

101222.S.BP.BSUMHKY Elias Rosen.jpg
Bemidji State senior Elias Rosén (28) fights for the puck during the third period against Arizona State on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
010423.S.BP.BSUMHKY Elias Rosen.jpg
Bemidji State senior Elias Rosén (28) moves the puck during the third period against Minnesota on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

