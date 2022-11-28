MEN’S HOCKEY: Elias Rosén named CCHA Defenseman of the Week

BEMIDJI – Elias Rosén is once again the CCHA Defenseman of the Week.

The Bemidji State men’s hockey blueliner earned the award this time for his performance in the Beavers’ series against North Dakota, where he recorded three assists in two games.

A native of Mora, Sweden, Rosén wins the award for the fourth time overall and first time this season. He was named Defenseman of the Week thrice in 2021-22.

Rosén recorded two assists in BSU’s 3-3 tie with UND on Friday and one more in Bemidji State’s 4-2 loss to the Fighting Hawks on Saturday. He finished the weekend with two shots on goal, two blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating.

Joining Rosén as league players of the week are Minnesota State’s David Silye Jr. (Forward of the Week), St. Thomas’ Aaron Trotter (Goaltender of the Week) and St. Thomas’ Josh Eernisse (Rookie of the Week).

The Beavers return to action against St. Thomas on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3, at the Sanford Center.