MEN’S HOCKEY: Elias Rosén named CCHA Defenseman of the Week

A native of Mora, Sweden, Rosén wins the award for the fourth time overall and first time this season. He was named Defenseman of the Week thrice in 2021-22.

113022.S.BP.BSUMHKY Elias Rosen.jpg
Bemidji State senior Elias Rosén (28) passes the puck to sophomore Jakub Lewandowski during the first period against North Dakota on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
November 28, 2022 03:11 PM
BEMIDJI – Elias Rosén is once again the CCHA Defenseman of the Week.

The Bemidji State men’s hockey blueliner earned the award this time for his performance in the Beavers’ series against North Dakota, where he recorded three assists in two games.

A native of Mora, Sweden, Rosén wins the award for the fourth time overall and first time this season. He was named Defenseman of the Week thrice in 2021-22.

Rosén recorded two assists in BSU’s 3-3 tie with UND on Friday and one more in Bemidji State’s 4-2 loss to the Fighting Hawks on Saturday. He finished the weekend with two shots on goal, two blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating.

Joining Rosén as league players of the week are Minnesota State’s David Silye Jr. (Forward of the Week), St. Thomas’ Aaron Trotter (Goaltender of the Week) and St. Thomas’ Josh Eernisse (Rookie of the Week).

The Beavers return to action against St. Thomas on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3, at the Sanford Center.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
