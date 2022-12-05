SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Beavers Hockey
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

MEN’S HOCKEY: Elias Rosén goes back-to-back as CCHA Defenseman of the Week

Elias Rosén helped the Beavers take five points against St. Thomas over the weekend, and he was instrumental in those efforts.

120722.S.BP.BSUMHKY Elias Rosen.jpg
Bemidji State senior Elias Rosén (28) controls the puck during the third period against St. Thomas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 05, 2022 01:11 PM
DEEPHAVEN -- Another big series from Elias Rosén has landed him the familiar honor of CCHA Defenseman of the Week, which the league announced Monday.

Rosén also won the same award last week, and the latest distinction marks the fifth time that Rosén has earned the honor in his career.

Rosén led all CCHA defensemen last week with three points on a goal and two assists. He had a goal and an assist during Friday’s 6-4 win and added an assist during Saturday’s 2-2 tie, both helping him extend his season-long point streak to four games. Rosen also blocked two shots and was a +2 on the ice.

Elsewhere around the league, Bowling Green’s Taylor Schneider was named the CCHA Forward of the Week, while Ferris State boasted the Goaltender of the Week in Noah Giesbrecht and the Rookie of the Week in Andrew Noel.

BSU remains home this weekend and will host Lake Superior State at 7:07 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and at 6:07 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Sanford Center.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
