MEN’S HOCKEY: Elias Rosén goes back-to-back as CCHA Defenseman of the Week

DEEPHAVEN -- Another big series from Elias Rosén has landed him the familiar honor of CCHA Defenseman of the Week, which the league announced Monday.

Rosén also won the same award last week, and the latest distinction marks the fifth time that Rosén has earned the honor in his career.

Rosén helped the Beavers take five points against St. Thomas over the weekend, and he was instrumental in those efforts.

Rosén led all CCHA defensemen last week with three points on a goal and two assists. He had a goal and an assist during Friday’s 6-4 win and added an assist during Saturday’s 2-2 tie, both helping him extend his season-long point streak to four games. Rosen also blocked two shots and was a +2 on the ice.

Elsewhere around the league, Bowling Green’s Taylor Schneider was named the CCHA Forward of the Week, while Ferris State boasted the Goaltender of the Week in Noah Giesbrecht and the Rookie of the Week in Andrew Noel.

BSU remains home this weekend and will host Lake Superior State at 7:07 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and at 6:07 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Sanford Center.