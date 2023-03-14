6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Beavers Hockey

MEN’S HOCKEY: BSU’s Rosén named to All-CCHA First Team for third time in his career

Bemidji State’s Elias Rosén was named to the All-CCHA First Team for a third time on Tuesday.

101222.S.BP.BSUMHKY Elias Rosen.jpg
Bemidji State senior Elias Rosén (28) fights for the puck during the third period against Arizona State on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 14, 2023 01:57 PM

BEMIDJI – Bemidji State University Men’s Hockey senior Elias Rosén was voted to the 2022-23 All-Central Collegiate Hockey Association First Team, announced by the league Tuesday afternoon.

The Mora, Sweden native earned his third career First Team bid and his fourth overall. After being named to the Western Collegiate Hockey Association All-Rookie Team in 2018-19, Rosén was a First Team selection in all three seasons following.

Rosén was second among league defensemen, scoring 21 points off four goals and 17 assists in all 26 league games for the Beavers. His 17 assists in league play were tied for the best among blueliners, and he finished 10th overall in points.

Playing in all 36 games for the Beavers during his senior campaign, Rosén finished second on the team with 28 points – four goals and 24 assists – and was fourth in the CCHA in assists. He also blocked 39 shots in league games, the seventh-most in the league.

Rosén recorded a point in 19-of-36 games for the Beavers, including seven multi-point games, the second most on the team. Bemidji State went 10-6-3 when Rosén recorded one or more points. He was also one of five players in the league this year to record a four-point effort when he scored a goal and three assists at University of St. Thomas on Feb. 25.

Rosén totaled 94 points (21 goals, 73 assists) in 134 games over his four-year career. He is second among BSU defensemen during its Division I era in points and tied for eighth overall. His 73 helpers are tied for the fifth-most at Bemidji State.

Rosén was named the CCHA Defenseman of the Week three times during the regular season, a 2023 Hobey Baker nominee and was a Preseason All-CCHA Team selection.

He is joined by forwards Ryland Mosley (Michigan Tech), David Siley (Minnesota State), Austen Swankler (Bowling Green), defenseman Jake Livingstone (Minnesota State) and goaltender Blake Pietila (Michigan Tech) as All-CCHA First Team selections.

All year-end awards were voted on by the league’s eight head coaches.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
