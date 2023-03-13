6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
MEN’S HOCKEY: Bemidji State's Roed selected to CCHA All-Rookie Team

Lleyton Roed was selected to the CCHA's All-Rookie Team on Monday morning. All year-end awards were voted on by the league’s eight head coaches.

120722.S.BP.BSUMHKY Lleyton Roed.jpg
Bemidji State freshman Lleyton Roed (29) reaches for the puck during the first period against St. Thomas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Sanford Center.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 13, 2023 11:13 AM

BEMIDJI – Bemidji State University Men’s Hockey freshman Lleyton Roed was voted to the Central Collegiate Hockey Association’s 2022-23 All-Rookie Team. All year-end awards were voted on by the league’s eight head coaches.

The White Bear Lake native led Bemidji State, tied for third in the CCHA, and led all league rookies by recording 26 points – 2 goals and 14 assists – in 26 conference games. He totaled 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) throughout the entire 2022-23 season to lead the team and all league freshmen.

His 31 points in the 2022-23 season is the fifth most points by a BSU freshman in its Division I history and most since 2009-10 when Jordan George recorded a DI program record 34 points (13g, 21a).

Roed was named the CCHA Rookie of the Week five times during the regular season, the rookie of the month twice and is on the Hockey Commissioners Association Tim Taylor Rookie of the Year Watch List.

Consistently on the scoresheet throughout the season, Roed recorded a point in 20-of-36 games and had eight games recording two or more points. He led the team with 105 shots on goal shooting at .124 percent, while three of his 13 goals were on the power play.

Roed is joined by forwards Kyle Kukkonen (Michigan Tech), Joey Larson (Northern Michigan), defensemen Dalton Norris (Bowling Green), Josh Zinger (Northern Michigan) and goaltender Beni Halasz (Northern Michigan) as the CCHA All-Rookie Team selections.

Roed is the latest BSU men’s hockey freshman to make the All-Rookie Team since Mattias Sholl was selected following the 2021-22 season.

