MEN'S HOCKEY: Bemidji State reveals 2023-24 CCHA schedule

BEMIDJI – In conjunction with the Central Collegiate Hockey Association, the Bemidji State men’s hockey team announced its 2023-24 24-game CCHA slate Thursday afternoon.

The Beavers will play their first CCHA series of the new season Oct. 27-28 against St. Thomas at Sanford Center.

Here is the complete CCHA schedule.

Bemidji State will then travel to Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., for a series at Lake Superior State Nov. 3-4 before returning home for a series with Michigan Tech Nov. 10-11 at Sanford Center. The Beavers will travel to Minnesota State the following weekend before beginning a four-game home stand against Lake Superior State and Bowling Green State in December.

The Beavers will bring in the new year with a road series at Ferris State Jan. 5-6 before facing Huskies for the second time Jan. 19-20 in Houghton, Mich. The Beavers will host new CCHA member Augustana University for the first time Feb. 2-3, but the series will be a non-conference affair until the Vikings become a full member in 2025-26.

BSU will resume play for league points Feb. 15-16 with a home series with Ferris State before facing St. Thomas again in Mendota Heights, Minn., Feb. 23-24. The Beavers will conclude the 2023-24 regular season at home Mar. 1-2 against 2023 Mason Cup Champions, Minnesota State.

The 2024 Mason Cup Playoffs will begin Mar. 8-10. Teams will fight for the league’s automatic bid into the NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Tournament set to start Mar. 29-31.