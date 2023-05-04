Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
MEN'S HOCKEY: Bemidji State reveals 2023-24 CCHA schedule

The Bemidji State men's hockey team will open its 2023-24 CCHA schedule Oct. 27-28 at Sanford Center.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:19 PM

BEMIDJI – In conjunction with the Central Collegiate Hockey Association, the Bemidji State men’s hockey team announced its 2023-24 24-game CCHA slate Thursday afternoon.

The Beavers will play their first CCHA series of the new season Oct. 27-28 against St. Thomas at Sanford Center.

Here is the complete CCHA schedule.

Bemidji State will then travel to Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., for a series at Lake Superior State Nov. 3-4 before returning home for a series with Michigan Tech Nov. 10-11 at Sanford Center. The Beavers will travel to Minnesota State the following weekend before beginning a four-game home stand against Lake Superior State and Bowling Green State in December.

The Beavers will bring in the new year with a road series at Ferris State Jan. 5-6 before facing Huskies for the second time Jan. 19-20 in Houghton, Mich. The Beavers will host new CCHA member Augustana University for the first time Feb. 2-3, but the series will be a non-conference affair until the Vikings become a full member in 2025-26.

BSU will resume play for league points Feb. 15-16 with a home series with Ferris State before facing St. Thomas again in Mendota Heights, Minn., Feb. 23-24. The Beavers will conclude the 2023-24 regular season at home Mar. 1-2 against 2023 Mason Cup Champions, Minnesota State.

The 2024 Mason Cup Playoffs will begin Mar. 8-10. Teams will fight for the league’s automatic bid into the NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Tournament set to start Mar. 29-31.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
