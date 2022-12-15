SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Beavers Hockey
MEN’S HOCKEY: Bemidji State-Minnesota exhibition to be televised on FOX 9+

The Beavers last hosted the Gophers in Bemidji on Oct. 18-19, 2013, for Bemidji State’s first home series of the 2013-14 season.

031820.S.BP.BSUMHKY Tom Serratore.jpg
Bemidji State head coach Tom Serratore looks on from the bench as the Beavers play Minnesota on Dec. 28, 2019, during the Mariucci Classic in Minneapolis.
John Autey / The Rink Live
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 15, 2022 02:24 PM
BEMIDJI – The Bemidji State men’s hockey team is returning to television for one night only.

The Beavers will be televised on FOX 9+ during their home exhibition game against Minnesota on Dec. 31, BSU announced Wednesday night. The broadcast begins at 5 p.m. and puck drop is at 5:07 p.m.

FOX 9+ can be found on Comcast channel 10/807, DirecTV channel 29, DISH channel 29, Spectrum channel 10, Mediacom channel 10/803, and over-the-air channel 9.2. In addition, FOX 9+ can be streamed through Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. To find their FOX 9+ channel number, viewers can click here.

Bemidji State FloHockey subscribers can still watch the contest on FloHockey.tv and a radio broadcast can still be heard live on 92.1 FM The River or online at beaverradionetwork.com.

The Beavers last hosted the Gophers in Bemidji on Oct. 18-19, 2013, for BSU’s first home series of the 2013-14 season.

Related Topics: BEMIDJI STATE BEAVERSMEN'S HOCKEY
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
