MEN’S HOCKEY: Bemidji State-Minnesota exhibition to be televised on FOX 9+

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji State men’s hockey team is returning to television for one night only.

The Beavers will be televised on FOX 9+ during their home exhibition game against Minnesota on Dec. 31, BSU announced Wednesday night. The broadcast begins at 5 p.m. and puck drop is at 5:07 p.m.

FOX 9+ can be found on Comcast channel 10/807, DirecTV channel 29, DISH channel 29, Spectrum channel 10, Mediacom channel 10/803, and over-the-air channel 9.2. In addition, FOX 9+ can be streamed through Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. To find their FOX 9+ channel number, viewers can click here.

Bemidji State FloHockey subscribers can still watch the contest on FloHockey.tv and a radio broadcast can still be heard live on 92.1 FM The River or online at beaverradionetwork.com.

The Beavers last hosted the Gophers in Bemidji on Oct. 18-19, 2013, for BSU’s first home series of the 2013-14 season.