MEN’S HOCKEY: Bemidji State falls in final minute to start pivotal CCHA series

With Ferris State and the Bemidji State men’s hockey team separated by just one point in the CCHA standings, you’d expect their series to be close. Friday’s game certainly fit the bill.

BSU_Hockey web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 10, 2023 09:26 PM
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. -- With Ferris State and the Bemidji State men’s hockey team separated by just one point in the CCHA standings, you’d expect their series to be close.

Friday’s game in Big Rapids, Mich., certainly fit the bill. Playing for home ice in the conference playoffs, BSU and FSU traded goals in the first two periods, setting up a decisive third.

In the final frame, Mitch Deelstra struck gold for the Bulldogs, scoring at 19:15 to give Ferris State the 3-2 win and vault FSU above the Beavers in the conference pecking order.

Now with 33 conference points, Ferris State (11-13-5, 9-9-3 CCHA) sits fourth in the CCHA standings and has the inside track to host a home playoff game against BSU (11-13-5, 9-9-3 CCHA), which dropped to fifth with 31 points.

Ross Armour scored the first goal of the game for Bemidji State, turning in a shot from the top of the right circle at 19:30 in the first period. It took until the second period for the Bulldogs to answer, but not long overall, as Jason Brancheau scored at 0:52 to tie the game.

Ferris State took the lead with Antonio Venuto’s shorthanded goal at 2:16 in the third period, but Armour leveled it back up 2-2 with his second score of the contest at 10:19. The final minute of action was the Beavers’ undoing, though. Deelstra’s goal with just 45 seconds left ensured that FSU would come out on top.

The two teams finished with an almost identical number of shots on goal – Ferris State edged BSU 30-29. Bemidji State’s Mattias Sholl and the Bulldogs’ Noah Giesbrecht each saved 27 shots on net.

Bemidji State still has a chance to reclaim fourth place in the conference standings during the rematch at 5:07 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, back in Big Rapids.

Ferris State 3, Bemidji State 2

BSU 1 0 1 -- 2

FSU 0 1 2 -- 3

First period -- 1, BSU GOAL, Armour (Zmolek, Rosén), 19:30.

Second period -- 2, FSU GOAL, Brancheau (Schultheis), 0:52.

Third period -- 3, FSU GOAL, Venuto (Brancheau), 2:16, SH; 4, BSU GOAL, Armour (unassisted), 10:19; 5, FSU GOAL, Deelstra (McGrath, Ergang), 19:15.

Saves -- Sholl (BSU) 27; Giesbrecht (FSU) 27.

